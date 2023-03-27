Amazon’s Big Smile Sale Has Kicked Off & Let Us Tell You, There’s A Fk Load To Grin About

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If your credit card’s looking for a workout, we just found it. As of today (Monday, March 27), Amazon has thrown one helluva sale across every category — think homewares, tech, fashion, beauty, gaming, and more. Offt, doesn’t that sound sexy?!

The Big Smile Sale runs until midnight Sunday, April 2, meaning shoppers will have just under a week to score. So if you’ve had some things lingering in your Amazon cart, now’s the time to check that baby out.

According to Amazon, there will also be new spicy deals every day of the sale, so make sure you bookmark this page to keep up with the latest and greatest, folks.

Now, without further ado — here are all the spicy Big Smile sales worth shopping. Ya welcome!

Peep the Best Amazon Big Smile Sale Deals

Fashion

Birkenstock Arizona Unixsex from $123.75

New Balance — Up to 54% off select items

Up to 54% off select items Birkenstock — Up to 38% off select shoes

Up to 38% off select shoes Dickies — Up to 31% off select products

Up to 31% off select products Lacoste — Up to 37% off select items

Up to 37% off select items FILA — Up to 60% off select FILA clothing

Up to 60% off select FILA clothing Rip Curl — Up to 15% off select clothing, shoes and accessories

Up to 15% off select clothing, shoes and accessories Nike — Up to 25% off select clothing, shoes and accessories

Up to 25% off select clothing, shoes and accessories Champion — Up to 57% off a range of Champion clothing and accessories

Up to 57% off a range of Champion clothing and accessories Lee and G-Star Denim — Up to 13% off select Lee and G-Star denim and apparel

Beauty

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $19.90 (usually $31)

Tech

Sennheiser Over Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones $135 (usually $299)

Sennheiser — Up to 55% off select headphones

— Up to 55% off select headphones Bose — Up to 22% off on Bose products

Up to 22% off on Bose products Phillips — Save up to 29% off on Philips Smart TVs

Save up to 29% off on Philips Smart TVs Amazon Devices — Up to 59% off select Amazon devices

Up to 59% off select Amazon devices Microsoft — Up to 48% off select Microsoft Surface products

— Up to 48% off select Microsoft Surface products Canon — Up to 21% off select Canon Camera Kits

— Up to 21% off select Canon Camera Kits Yamaha — Up to 62% off headphones and home audio products

— Up to 62% off headphones and home audio products Renpho — Up to 48% off select Renpho Personal Care products

Home & Kitchen

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $419 (usually $999)

Ecovacs — Score up to 58% off Ecovacs’ Robot Vacuums

Score up to 58% off Ecovacs’ Robot Vacuums Ember — Up to 25% off Ember mugs

Up to 25% off Ember mugs Sunbeam — 29% off the Sunbeam Barista Max

29% off the Sunbeam Barista Max Philips — Up to 34% off select kitchen appliances

Up to 34% off select kitchen appliances Tefal — Up to 65% off select products

Up to 65% off select products De’Longhi — Up to 43% off select machines

Up to 43% off select machines Bosch — Save up to 41% off on Bosch Accessories

All Big Smile Sale deals are as marked.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime here.