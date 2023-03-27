Amazon’s Big Smile Sale Has Kicked Off & Let Us Tell You, There’s A Fk Load To Grin About

If your credit card’s looking for a workout, we just found it. As of today (Monday, March 27), Amazon has thrown one helluva sale across every category — think homewares, tech, fashion, beauty, gaming, and more. Offt, doesn’t that sound sexy?!
The Big Smile Sale runs until midnight Sunday, April 2, meaning shoppers will have just under a week to score. So if you’ve had some things lingering in your Amazon cart, now’s the time to check that baby out.
According to Amazon, there will also be new spicy deals every day of the sale, so make sure you bookmark this page to keep up with the latest and greatest, folks.
Now, without further ado — here are all the spicy Big Smile sales worth shopping. Ya welcome!
Peep the Best Amazon Big Smile Sale Deals
Fashion
Birkenstock Arizona Unixsex from $123.75
- New Balance — Up to 54% off select items
- Birkenstock — Up to 38% off select shoes
- Dickies — Up to 31% off select products
- Lacoste — Up to 37% off select items
- FILA — Up to 60% off select FILA clothing
- Rip Curl — Up to 15% off select clothing, shoes and accessories
- Nike — Up to 25% off select clothing, shoes and accessories
- Champion — Up to 57% off a range of Champion clothing and accessories
- Lee and G-Star Denim — Up to 13% off select Lee and G-Star denim and apparel
Beauty
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $19.90 (usually $31)
- Bondi Boost — Up to 30% off select products
- FOREO — Up to 21% off select products
- Sand & Sky — Up to 25% off select skincare
- Mermade Hair — Up to 25% off select hot tools
- Olaplex — Save on select treatment kits
- Cetaphil, Sukin, Avene and Weleda — Save on select beauty and skincare favourites
Tech
Sennheiser Over Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones $135 (usually $299)
- Sennheiser — Up to 55% off select headphones
- Bose — Up to 22% off on Bose products
- Phillips — Save up to 29% off on Philips Smart TVs
- Amazon Devices — Up to 59% off select Amazon devices
- Microsoft — Up to 48% off select Microsoft Surface products
- Canon — Up to 21% off select Canon Camera Kits
- Yamaha — Up to 62% off headphones and home audio products
- Renpho — Up to 48% off select Renpho Personal Care products
Home & Kitchen
ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $419 (usually $999)
- Ecovacs — Score up to 58% off Ecovacs’ Robot Vacuums
- Ember — Up to 25% off Ember mugs
- Sunbeam — 29% off the Sunbeam Barista Max
- Philips — Up to 34% off select kitchen appliances
- Tefal — Up to 65% off select products
- De’Longhi — Up to 43% off select machines
- Bosch — Save up to 41% off on Bosch Accessories
All Big Smile Sale deals are as marked.
You can sign up for a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime here.
