If your credit card’s looking for a workout, we just found it. As of today (Monday, March 27), Amazon has thrown one helluva sale across every category — think homewares, tech, fashion, beauty, gaming, and more. Offt, doesn’t that sound sexy?!

The Big Smile Sale runs until midnight Sunday, April 2, meaning shoppers will have just under a week to score. So if you’ve had some things lingering in your Amazon cart, now’s the time to check that baby out.

Amazon’s Big Smile Sale Has Kicked Off & Let Us Tell You, There’s A Fk Load To Grin About

According to Amazon, there will also be new spicy deals every day of the sale, so make sure you bookmark this page to keep up with the latest and greatest, folks.

Now, without further ado — here are all the spicy Big Smile sales worth shopping. Ya welcome!

Peep the Best Amazon Big Smile Sale Deals

Fashion

Birkenstock Arizona Unixsex from $123.75

  • New Balance  Up to 54% off select items
  • Birkenstock  Up to 38% off select shoes
  • Dickies  Up to 31% off select products
  • Lacoste  Up to 37% off select items
  • FILA Up to 60% off select FILA clothing
  • Rip Curl Up to 15% off select clothing, shoes and accessories
  • NikeUp to 25% off select clothing, shoes and accessories
  • Champion Up to 57% off a range of Champion clothing and accessories
  • Lee and G-Star Denim Up to 13% off select Lee and G-Star denim and apparel

Beauty

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $19.90 (usually $31)

Tech

Sennheiser Over Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones $135 (usually $299)

  • Sennheiser — Up to 55% off select headphones
  • Bose Up to 22% off on Bose products
  • Phillips Save up to 29% off on Philips Smart TVs
  • Amazon Devices Up to 59% off select Amazon devices
  • Microsoft — Up to 48% off select Microsoft Surface products
  • Canon — Up to 21% off select Canon Camera Kits
  • Yamaha — Up to 62% off headphones and home audio products
  • Renpho Up to 48% off select Renpho Personal Care products

Home & Kitchen

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $419 (usually $999)

  • EcovacsScore up to 58% off Ecovacs’ Robot Vacuums
  • EmberUp to 25% off Ember mugs
  • Sunbeam29% off the Sunbeam Barista Max
  • Philips Up to 34% off select kitchen appliances
  • TefalUp to 65% off select products
  • De’Longhi Up to 43% off select machines
  • BoschSave up to 41% off on Bosch Accessories

All Big Smile Sale deals are as marked.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime here.

