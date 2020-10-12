The blessed day known to man as Amazon Prime Day has officially graced us with its presence and hoo boy there’s some goodies in there. Among our faves is the killer lineup of beauty deals ranging from luscious face masks to soothing scalp treatments.

But that’s not all. During the hefty online sale, there’s also a range of GHD hair tools up for grabs at up to 40% off. If you’ve been looking to treat yourself to a new hair curler but never found the right moment to strike, this is it baby.

READ MORE Amazon Has Just Leaked A Coupla Deals Ahead Of Prime Day And Hoo Boy There's Some Goodies

Enough of the teasin’, here’s the best Amazon Prime Day beauty, skincare and haircare deals to keep you glowing inside and out, head to toe.

Amazon Prime Day Skincare Deals:

Amazon Prime Day Beauty Buys:

Haircare:

GHD Hair Tools:

For more info on Amazon Prime Day 2020, see here.

PEDESTRIAN.TV‘s editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you’ll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.