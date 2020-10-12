The blessed day known to man as Amazon Prime Day has officially graced us with its presence and hoo boy there’s some goodies in there. Among our faves is the killer lineup of beauty deals ranging from luscious face masks to soothing scalp treatments.
But that’s not all. During the hefty online sale, there’s also a range of GHD hair tools up for grabs at up to 40% off. If you’ve been looking to treat yourself to a new hair curler but never found the right moment to strike, this is it baby.
Enough of the teasin’, here’s the best Amazon Prime Day beauty, skincare and haircare deals to keep you glowing inside and out, head to toe.
Amazon Prime Day Skincare Deals:
- WELEDA Skin Food $8.93 (was $15.95)
- La Roche-Posay Anthelios ULTRA Tinted Sunscreen SPF50+ For Dry Skin $22.39 (was $42.54)
- Jergens Natural Glow Plus Firming Daily Moisturiser $7.50 (was $14.99)
- Nip + Fab Salicylic Fix Sheet Mask $4.85 (was $12)
- Swisse Manuka Honey Glow Boosting Moisturiser $8.99 (was $17.99)
- Antipodes Halo Skin-Brightening Facial Mud Mask $24.50 (was $29.99)
- Antipodes Heavenly Body Oil $24.50 (was $34.30)
- Bioderma Hydrabio H2O Micellar Water $22.49 (was $29.99)
Amazon Prime Day Beauty Buys:
- Bioderma SPF50+ Photoderm Light BB Cream $23.86 (was $31.81)
- Maybelline Lipstick, Superstay Matte Ink Crayon Longlasting Pink Lipstick with Precision Applicator $8.78 (was $10.83)
- L’Oréal Paris Brow Artist Pomade $10.83 (was $12.47)
- Revlon Age Defying 3X Foundation, Natural Beige $20 (was $39.95)
- Sally Hansen Diamond Strength French Manicure Pen Kit, Ballet Bare $21.02 (was $27.32)
- Revlon ColorStay Liquid Eye Pen $21.42 (was $27.85)
Haircare:
- BED Head For Men Workable Separation Hair Styling Wax For Firm Hold and Matte Finish $15.79 (was $19.99)
- Marc Anthony Coconut Oil and Shea Butter Hydrating Curl Cream $18.64 (was $18.99)
- Noughty To The Rescue Hair Mask $16.83 (was $16.95)
GHD Hair Tools:
- GHD Classic Wave Wand $160 (was $225)
- GHD Helios Professional Hair Dryer in Plum $240 (was $290)
- GHD platinum styler in Black $295 (was $330)
- GHD Helios Professional Hair Dryer in Ink Blue $237.50 (was $279.90)
- GHD Air Dryer $165 (was $199.90)
- GHD Classic Curl Tong $170 (was $245)
- GHD Creative Curl Wand $190 (was $237.50)
- GHD Mini Styler $180 (was $239)
- GHD Max Styler $220 (was $259)
- GHD Gold Professional Styler $220 (was $225)
- GHD Helios Professional Hair Dryer in White $237.50 (was $280)
- GHD Helios Professional Hair Dryer in Black $240 (was $290)
- GHD limited edition platinum styler in Deep Scarlet $295 (was $325)
For more info on Amazon Prime Day 2020, see here.
