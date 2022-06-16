Warm Up Ya Fingers & Grab Ya Credit Cards Bc Amazon Prime Day 2022 Is Coming

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If for some unholy reason you slept on last year’s Amazon Prime Day sales and are quietly kicking yourself. I’m here as your online shopping fairy godmother to make sure you don’t miss any of the amazing Amazon Prime Day deals in 2022.

Today, our mates over at Amazon Australia announced that the mammoth online shopping event, which is essentially a workout for your credit card (and your fingers), will kick off on July 12, with local deals running until 13 July, and International deals until July 14 — giving Aussie Prime members a whopping 65 hours of deals.

And if that sounds as bloody good to you as it does to me, then allow me to walk you through all the deets.

READ MORE 17 Puffer Jackets That Won’t Make You Look Like The Michelin Man This Winter

When is Amazon Prime Day Australia 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicks off at 12am (AEST) on July 12, with local deals via Amazon Australia running for 48 hours until 11:59pm (AEST) on 13 July. International deals from the UK and US will be available through the Amazon Global Store until 5pm (AEST) on July 14, giving Aussie Prime members a whopping 65 hours of deals.

What is Amazon Prime Day Australia?

The first official Amazon Prime Day kicked off back in 2018 when the Prime service was first launched in Australia. The event saw huge sales across shopping categories like home, tech, health, fitness, beauty and more. Since it was such a success the first time around, they bring it back every year. Praise be!

It’s the perfect time to grab a bargain on a bunch of products you’ve been eyeing or just spoil yourself because you damn well deserve it.

What kind of deals can you expect from Prime Day?

While Amazon is keeping us in the dark about what specific deals will be happening on Prime Day. If the press release is anything to go by, we’re in for some real doozies. According to Amazon Australia, there will be sales across big-name brands like Apple, Barbie, Bosch, Bose, Garmin, GHD, Instant Pot, Lego, Lenovo, North Face, Nintendo, Oculus and Samsung. So we’re in for a real treat!

To get you hyped, here are a few delicious sales from years gone by:

As per usual, we’ll be writing about all the best sales right here, so be sure to bookmark this page.

How do I get access to Amazon Prime?

Before you nab any great deals, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $6.99 per month after the trial’s up. You might even already have one since a Prime subscription includes access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading. Plus, once you’re signed up you get free fast delivery on any items purchased through Amazon.

If you’re not planning on using Prime after the sale’s done and dusted, just remember to cancel your subscription ASAP after you’ve milked your free trial for all it’s worth.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime here.

How to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Become an Amazon Prime member ahead of time: Prime offers the best shopping, savings, and entertainment. New customers in Australia can join Prime at amazon.com.au/pime with Amazon’s 30-day free trial, and then pay $6.99 per month, or save 30% with an annual membership at $59. Learn more at amazon.com.au/prime.

Prime offers the best shopping, savings, and entertainment. New customers in Australia can join Prime at amazon.com.au/pime with Amazon’s 30-day free trial, and then pay $6.99 per month, or save 30% with an annual membership at $59. Learn more at amazon.com.au/prime. Download the app: Customers can browse, search and shop millions of items from their fingertips, track their orders in real-time, and even get alerts when their saved items go on sale just by using the Amazon app.

Customers can browse, search and shop millions of items from their fingertips, track their orders in real-time, and even get alerts when their saved items go on sale just by using the Amazon app. Amazon Wishlist: Create an Amazon Wishlist ahead of time to help map out what you need and then turn on your deals notifications so that you know the minute they come on sale.

Now, all we have to do is kill some serious time between now and July 12.