Australian Open Player Alexander Zverev To Face Court Over Domestic Assault Allegations

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged domestic violence.

German tennis star and Australian Open contender Alexander Zverev refused to talk to the press about his upcoming court case disputing allegations he assaulted his former partner Brenda Patea in 2020.

Zverev denies these allegations, stating they are “bullshit” last year.

Who is Alexander Zverev?

Zverev is a German tennis player, who at his peak has ranked as the men’s world #2 by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) in June of 2022.

He has 21 tennis titles to his name, is currently ranked #6 in the world, and is playing in the Australian Open 2024.

His most recent match was against Dominik Koepfer, whom he beat. His second round will be against Lukáš Klein on January 18.

What is Alexander Zverev accused of?

Zverev has been accused by his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea of domestic violence, alleging that in a dispute in 2020 he physically abused her, and damaged her health while in Berlin.

Ordered by courts last October to pay a 450,000 euro fine ($A750,000), Zverev contested the court’s ruling, which means his case will go to trial.

On January 16 while Zverev was at the Australian Open his court date was set for May 31, 2024.

However the former world #2 player will not be appearing in court for his case, and will instead be participating in the French Open with his lawyers to represent him.

”Mr. Zverev rejects the accusation made against him,” Zverev’s lawyer said in a statement published last November.

“The allegations made by the complainant, on which the penalty order alone is based, have already been refuted by a forensic medical report by the recognised Berlin forensic physician Prof. Dr. Tsokos, Charite Berlin.”

His lawyers then concluded: “It is practically impossible that the facts of the case occurred as alleged by the complainant.”

Zverev’s appointment to ATP’s council in 2024

Zverev was appointed to the ATP players advisory council earlier in January.

In a post-match press conference after he defeated Dominik Koepfer, Zverev was asked whether he should be granted the role, with some saying it is inappropriate considering the allegations.

“Journalists are saying that, some, who are actually interested more in this story to write about, and more about the clicks than the actual truth,” responded the tennis player.

However Iga Swiatek, tennis’s female world #1, told the Sydney Morning Herald that it is “not good when a player that’s facing charges like that is being promoted”.

So maybe not just journalists.

During the Paris Masters tennis tournament last year Zverev said of the allegations: “I think it’s complete bullshit.”

“Anybody that has semi-standard IQ levels knows what this is all about.”

He did not then clarify whether he himself knew what “it” was “all about”.