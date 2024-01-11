Matthew Perry Allegedly Assaulted Women And Lied About Sobriety In Lead Up To His Death

Friends star Matthew Perry allegedly lied about his addiction and assaulted multiple women in the months before his death, multiple sources have told Us Weekly.

Perry died in October last year aged 54 after he was found face down in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. Perry’s autopsy report, released last month, revealed that the actor had died from “acute effects of ketamine”.

While Perry had been on ketamine infusion therapy to treat depression, the medical examiner concluded the drugs couldn’t have been from his last known session a week and a half before he died.

That came after claims in his memoir, ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing‘, where the actor said he had been sober for 18 months.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source said those close to Perry were not surprised.

“Everybody close to Matthew was saying he died from an overdose,” they said, adding that some of his friends believed he never got proper help for his mental health.

“The way he dealt with that was to isolate. Since [Friends ended], he was set financially and didn’t have to work, so it created an environment to use.”

Us Weekly reported on three sources with close knowledge of the situation, who all said he had been lying about his sobriety both during the promotional tour for his memoir and in the time leading up to his death.

Further, they alleged he was “verbally, emotionally physically abusive”, calling him a “manipulative” person.

“All he knew how to do was cause pain and play the victim,” one source said.

Another source echoed this.

“He wasn’t a horrible human being, [but] he was so warped in his addiction that he wasn’t the man he should be,” they said.

Perry is accused of throwing a coffee table at his ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz after she confronted him reportedly about a gift he bought for someone he met on a dating app in 2021.

It was alleged Perry met multiple young women on dating apps and would persuade them to deliver drugs to his home. He also allegedly assaulted his friend and “sober companion” Morgan Moses in 2022 when she confronted him about being high on prescription drugs.

“He threw [Moses] into a wall and threw something at her and shoved her onto a bed,” one source said. They added Perry had been known to punch walls, flip tables and throw things during his outbursts.

“This time, he took threats and hints of violence into actual violence.” After the incident, the source added “he still said, ‘if I wanted to hurt you, I would have.’”

One source told Us Weekly that Perry was high throughout this time and could get reckless when under the influence.

“Apparently, he crashed his Aston Martin many times while high,” they said. Perry claimed he was sober at the times of the accidents.

“He just damaged the car and no one was hurt, [but] he did not consider he could have killed someone.”

The source added that the talk about him being sober “was a lie”.

“He wanted to sell books. Everything was crafted and manipulated; the truth wasn’t important,” they said.

They claimed that Perry spent much of his final years relatively isolated, as he was disappointed with his post-Friends career and never had the family he had wanted.

Us Weekly reported that despite filming with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, the actors may not have known the troubles Perry was facing.

One source said he lied to them about many things over the years.

“He had so much respect for them, but he [didn’t always] have positive things to say about them. He felt inferior [to them], so when he spoke negatively, it came from that insecurity,” they said.

Another source said Perry was “jealous” that his costars weren’t addicts.

“Matthew viewed himself and the cast as winning the same lottery with the show’s success. They reaped the benefits of fame and fortune, but they didn’t have to deal with the pain of addiction,” they said.

“[There were times] he resented them for that.”

After his death, his former Friends co-stars shared tributes to the actor online. Schwimmer said Perry “had heart” and he would never forget his “impeccable comic timing and delivery”. Aniston said she “loved him deeply” and that his loss gave her “an insane wave of emotions” she hadn’t experienced before.

Kudrow thanked Perry for “the best 10 years a person gets to have”.

Perry’s estate, his former agents and those named in this article declined to comment to Us Weekly.

If you or someone you know needs assistance with drug or alcohol addiction, visit Lifeline or call them on 13 11 14. You can find more support at the Australian Drug and Alcohol Foundation’s directory HERE.