Rumour has it that Adele is just weeks away from releasing new music. But instead of the tracks being audible medication for a broken heart as per usual, apparently they’ll have a happier twist. Huge if true.

According to The Sun, Adele has secretly recorded an entire album and is hoping to release it in a few weeks. I repeat, in a FEW WEEKS.

“Some of [her 2021] album 30 was actually recorded before the pandemic hit so Adele was sat on the record for ages during lockdown. Since then her life has totally transformed,” an insider source told The Sun.

“She has gone from rock bottom to being madly in love and wants the world to know it.”

“Her music reflects that and the next album will be her most optimistic ever. She won’t be the queen of heartbreak ballads for much longer,” they concluded.

While this is great news for the babes who have come out on the other side from the uniquely painful devestation of heartbreak, let’s pour some out for our sad friends who crave more soulful tear-jerkers.

One time my housemate broke up with her long-term partner and the only thing that we could do to console her was drive around Sydney’s Inner West while blasting Adele. Not even a drive-thru McFlurry could cure her McHeartbreak and she only started crying harder when we turned “Someone Like You” down so we could order.

True, yet only slightly related, story.

But look, I promise I’m over the moon that the acclaimed singer-songwriter is thriving in music, life and love, but I guess I’ll stick to her old stuff when I’m in need of a cathartic sob.