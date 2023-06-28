Cops Put A Mural Of Themselves In Adelaide And Folks Are Dragging It For Looking Cursed AF

A mural in Adelaide’s CBD is getting dragged from here to the Port Pirie Train Graveyard for depicting the police as munted potatoes with unnerving faces deprived of empathy. I don’t know man, sounds kinda accurate to me.

The mural in question, which shows two cops talking to a red-headed woman, was put up near the entrance to the CBD police station on Leigh Street.

In the police-commissioned “artwork”, the male cop is holding his exceptionally large hands while the female cop is resting hers on a fkn taser. Normal things that police do, you know.

Oh, and their faces look like an AI tried to depict what would happen if dried-up prunes discarded in the Lut Desert were to grow arms and legs and become members of Adelaide law enforcement.

Whoever made this artwork really must hate the police. And for that reason, I love them.

“I feel like they commissioned someone who’s good at clothes and not faces,” wrote one commenter.

“The cops wearing unsettling fake human faces of friendliness makes it a pretty good artwork,” wrote another.

“Have the people in Leigh St not suffered enough?” wrote a third.

According to folks online, there are cameras all over the place to ensure nobody spraypaints an eggplant on one of the cops’ faces, ‘cos that wouldn’t be funny at all.

Why would anyone want to wreck an ugly mural honouring the police? I can think of zero reasons. No reasons at all.

“The police officers look a little bit like potatoes,” wrote one Twitter user.

“You know my eyesight is bad because I didn’t realise that this *IS* the mural I thought it was just a blurry photo of some cops,” wrote another.

“I don’t even know how you draw a face like a piece of clothing,” wrote a third.

I desperately need to know who made this mural because it is truly ART. Like, so bad it’s good kinda vibes.

Here’s some of his previous work, if you were curious.

I can’t wait to see how long this mural lasts in the Adelaide CBD.

I can hear the faint sound of spray cans rattling in the distance as we speak.