CONTENT WARNING: This article contains details which may be distressing to some readers.

New South Wales police officer Ryan Barlow has been found guilty of assaulting a 16-year-old Indigenous teenager during an arrest in 2020. Finally.

Disturbing footage of the assault, which was shared to social media shortly after the incident, showed Barlow holding the teenager’s arms behind his back and kicking his legs from underneath him, causing the boy to fall face-first onto the ground.

The teenager could be heard saying “you don’t have to hurt me” several times during the horrific incident at Ward Park in Surry Hills on June 1, 2020.

Barlow told the Downing Centre Local Court during a hearing last year that the teenager verbally threatened him after three cops approached the 16-year-old and his friends at the park.

The teenager was standing several metres away from the cops when he told Barlow he’d “crack” his jaw. The constable moved towards the boy and told him to put his hands behind his back, which he complied with. Moments later, Barlow performed the leg sweep.

If you didn’t need further convincing that all cops are bastards, may I present exhibit A?

Barlow pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, claiming in his police interview that he felt threatened after the teenager “kicked out” at his groin area.

But Magistrate Rami Attia told Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on Monday that after reviewing mobile phone and police body-worn camera footage, this allegation was a load of BS.

“I simply do not see what [Barlow] says occurred,” he said.

“The complainant is a 16-17-year-old young person, standing three-to-four metres away from the officer, making no movements towards him.”

Magistrate Attia said Barlow didn’t perform the leg sweep in self-defence and the risk the teen posed to police was “not proportionate” to justify the manoeuvre.

“The risk of danger sought to be prevented was either minimal or non-existent at best,” he said.

“The complainant in the video was clearly, audibly and physically in pain.”

As if the situation couldn’t get any more appalling, Barlow also claimed in his police interview, recorded in July 2020, that he felt threatened due to a previous incident involving the teen.

Per 9News, cops alleged the teen produced a toy gun after he was arrested for attempting to steal a can of Coke.

“The toy gun could light up … I have some difficulty accepting that that incident had played any significant role in [Barlow’s] mind,” Magistrate Attia said.

A NSW Police spokesperson told the Sydney Morning Herald Barlow’s employment status is still under review. You’d think the fact he abused his power as a police officer and assaulted an Indigenous teenager would be enough, wouldn’t you?

Barlow will return to court on September 15 for sentencing.

If you’re feeling affected by this content, help is available. There’s no shame in talking about it.

If you’re in distress, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

You can also get in touch with Headspace Yarn Safe online.

Or you can speak with your NACCHO community health service – find your local member online.