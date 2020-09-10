Honestly, it’s a cardinal sin that the clubs are closed right now, because this WAP x Toxic remix would have had everyone running to the dancefloor.

Thanks to YouTube user and expert song mixer Adamusic, we now have this blessed mix that goes so far off it is insane.

WAP was already a bop, and we have seen some insane mixes, from the Animal Crossing video to the weird Nickelback number, but for some reason, Toxic just makes everything hit so much harder.

Take a listen to this absolute masterpiece below.

This isn’t the only remix of WAP that Adamusic has done, either. There’s also another one that adds verses from Ariana Grande, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj which works surprisingly well.

I simply lust for the clubs to be reopened just to see what everyone does when these songs come on, because let’s be real, we deserve to hear this mad remixes on the floor.

As for WAP remixes, keep em coming. Tis the season for Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B to live inside our heads rent-free with their 2020 bop.

Now I guess it’s time to go back to dreaming of the ultimate club night. One day…