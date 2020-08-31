Well here are two things I bet you certainly didn’t think would go together: Nickelback and some wet ass pussy (I mean mine certainly shrivels up whenever I listen to anything by Nickelback). But in one of the most bizarre mashups I’ve heard since Lazy Town Cooking by the Book ft. Lil Jon, Nickelback’s Rockstar/WAP mashup is beautiful chaos.

The internet is gagging over this latest cross over and to be honest, it’s actually pretty good. I’ve already listened to it over 15 times and I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to stop. The remix comes from YouTuber William Marananci who regularly creates genre bending mashups with rock and pop anthems.

Other mashups include: Taylor Swift Love Story But It’s Jumpsuit By Twenty One Pilots and Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up But It’s Promiscuous by Nelly Furtado.

This is easily the best one and it’s purely for how perfectly Cardi B saying “Coronavirus” was weaved in at (3.13). The content creator also manages to perfectly intertwine lyrics from both songs, in what can only be referred to as the perfect storm.

“I’m gonna trade this life For wet-ass pussy I’d even cut my pussy And change my ass ‘Cause we all just wanna be big wap And live in hilltop wap, drivin’ wet-ass pussies The girls come easy and the macaroni come cheap Wet-ass pussy make that pull out game weak”

There’s also an awkward AF moment at (1.39) where Chad Kroeger says “I wanna be black like Elvis” and then it’s just silence. Pure gold.

Anyway, please just enjoy quite literally the best and worst thing I’ve ever heard in my life.