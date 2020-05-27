We’re now on Day Three of Triple J’s highly promoted all-requests week and things have gone very wrong indeed.

While Day One contained the kind of over-excited chaos you’d expect to see in the first handful of seconds after letting literal children drive the car, and Day Two took that trend to whatever strange limits it could, the arrival of Day Three could be heralding the start of distress calls from deep within Aunty’s walls; staff wailing in terror at the sheer might of the All Request Beast, the nature of which they clearly did not fully understand before they unleashed it.

We should not have hit this point until much deeper in the week. But alas, it’s here. It’s Day Three of Requestival, and Triple J has officially played Nickelback.

Nickelback – How You Remind Me [09:52] — triple j Plays (@triplejplays) May 26, 2020

The issue of whether or not How You Remind Me low-key goes hard is not on trial here – it does, and you all bloody well know it. The issue isn’t even a question of “Who Did This?,” as was the case when the national youth broadcaster was forced to play the likes of Beethoven, a cut from the Wicked soundtrack, Scatman John, or even John Cena’s theme song.

On the contrary, the issue is simple: At what point do these songs stop becoming the product of a public gone absolutely blind mad with power, and start becoming a harrowing cry for help from Triple J staff?

What song, in amongst all of this, represents an upside drum being hoisted up the flagpole?

If we can look at this and laugh and keep walking, what hope does anyone locked in the Triple J studios have of raising the alarm bell to the outside world?

Dire times. Dark days. Clearly, this all ends with them playing Tubthumping on repeat for several hours.

It’s the only logical end game, as far as I can tell.