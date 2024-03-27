Twenty One Pilots Announced A Massive 2024 Aussie Tour So Someone Check On The Tumblr Youth

Someone alert the Tumblr youth because alternative hip-hop/electronic/indie pop duo Twenty One Pilots have announced that they’re coming to Australia this year for their upcoming world tour. And — get this — they’re saying it’s their biggest headline tour ever.

The fellas are taking a trip to the southern hemisphere in celebration of their long-awaited upcoming album Clancy, and their aptly named tour, The Clancy World Tour. The southern hemisphere shows kick off in Auckland, New Zealand on November 17 and then they take a hop, skip and a jump over the pond to do shows in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Huge apologies to friends in Western Australia, South Australia and Tassie. It’s tough out there for international acts.

There they are!!!! (Image: Ashley Osborne / Warner Music)

Their world tour and trip Down Under coincides with the release of their latest album Clancy, which is set to be released on May 17. But as a little treat, the fellas have released “Next Semester”, a new track from the upcoming album a little bit early.

Nothing like a cheeky advanced single to get me in the musical mood.

If you’re deadset on getting tickets, the Live Nation pre-sale kicks off on Wednesday, April 3 at 10am. Then, the venue pre-sales begin on Thursday, April 4 at 10am.

The general ticket sales start on Friday, April 5 at 10am. Take this as your warning to set a reminder on your phone!

What shows are Twenty One Pilots playing in Australia?

November 19, 2024 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena

November 21, 2024 Brisbane, AU Brisbane Entertainment Centre

November 24, 2024 Sydney, AU Qudos Bank Arena

Look, it might not be enough to make up for the huge Splendour In The Grass size hole in our hearts, but it’s a start.

For more information on The Clancy World Tour, head to Twenty One Pilot’s official website here.