Continuing almost inarguably one of the biggest breakout years of any Australian artist in recent memory, the globe-conquering Tones And I has announced a massive headline tour of Australia that will cap off a meteoric rise from the streets of Byron Bay to some of the most prestigious theatres in the country.

The tour, set to take place throughout May, will see Tones And I tread the boards across several major Australian cities (before you ask, no Adelaide) in a string of shows that are not only likely to sell out absurdly quickly, but are all smartly scheduled for Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays for maximum good vibes.

Better still, the Sydney and Brisbane stops on the tour will be All Ages gigs, meaning all of y’all, even those not old enough to hurl a big old froth dog down your gullet, can get involved.

Tickets for all shows go on sale from Monday, February 17th. All ticketing details can be found via her official website.

Cop the full dates for the Tones And I tour below.

TONES AND I – AUSTRALIAN TOUR MAY 2020

Friday, May 8 – The Forum, Melbourne VIC (18+)

Friday, May 15 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD (All Ages)

Thursday, May 21 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW (All Ages)

Saturday, May 23 – Goods Shed, Hobart TAS (18+)

Friday, May 29 – Metropolis, Fremantle WA (18+)