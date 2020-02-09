I feel a special kind of kinship with the bookers over at Groovin The Moo: if I were to assemble a line-up of incredible local talent, I too would top it all off with Darude.

There’s not much more to say about the festival’s 2020 lineup, really. It’s rock solid, featuring 2019 Triple J Hottest 100 heroes Mallrat, Tones and I, Slowly Slowly, and 2017 juggernauts Gang of Youths, plus perennial killers The Veronicas.

WAAX is there if you want to thrash about a bit. Not your vibe? AJ Tracey and YBN Cordae are playing, too. If all else fails, say hello, again, to The Cat Empire. Peep the full lineup below, and try telling me that isn’t a pretty decent aggregation of young Australian listening habits:

AJ Tracey

Bhad Bhabie

Blanco Brown

The Cat Empire

Channel Tres

Clairo

Darude

Dope Lemon

E^ST

Gang Of Youths

Hayden James

Kelis

Kira Puru

Mallrat

Manu Crooks

Maxo Kream

Ruby Fields

San Cisco

Slowly Slowly

Sugarhill Gang

Tones and I

The Veronicas

WAAX

YBN Cordae

And you can assess the details below:

Friday April 24

Adelaide Showground

Adelaide, SA

Saturday April 25

Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC)

Canberra, ACT

Sunday April 26

Hay Park

Bunbury, WA

Saturday May 2

Prince of Wales Showgrounds

Bendigo, VIC

Sunday May 3

Murray Sports Complex – Townsville Cricket Grounds

Townsville, QLD

Saturday May 9

Maitland Showground

Maitland, NSW