I feel a special kind of kinship with the bookers over at Groovin The Moo: if I were to assemble a line-up of incredible local talent, I too would top it all off with Darude.
There’s not much more to say about the festival’s 2020 lineup, really. It’s rock solid, featuring 2019 Triple J Hottest 100 heroes Mallrat, Tones and I, Slowly Slowly, and 2017 juggernauts Gang of Youths, plus perennial killers The Veronicas.
WAAX is there if you want to thrash about a bit. Not your vibe? AJ Tracey and YBN Cordae are playing, too. If all else fails, say hello, again, to The Cat Empire. Peep the full lineup below, and try telling me that isn’t a pretty decent aggregation of young Australian listening habits:
AJ Tracey
Bhad Bhabie
Blanco Brown
The Cat Empire
Channel Tres
Clairo
Darude
Dope Lemon
E^ST
Gang Of Youths
Hayden James
Kelis
Kira Puru
Mallrat
Manu Crooks
Maxo Kream
Ruby Fields
San Cisco
Slowly Slowly
Sugarhill Gang
Tones and I
The Veronicas
WAAX
YBN Cordae
And you can assess the details below:
Friday April 24
Adelaide Showground
Adelaide, SA
Saturday April 25
Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC)
Canberra, ACT
Sunday April 26
Hay Park
Bunbury, WA
Saturday May 2
Prince of Wales Showgrounds
Bendigo, VIC
Sunday May 3
Murray Sports Complex – Townsville Cricket Grounds
Townsville, QLD
Saturday May 9
Maitland Showground
Maitland, NSW