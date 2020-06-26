Thanks for signing up!

Dunno ’bout you guys but I’m seriously missing gigs and live concerts and can’t wait to be in a pit of sweaty, screaming folks when COVID-19 ends.

But until then, Sydney’s Raging Waters (fka Wet’n’Wild Sydney) have announced a sick COVID-same concert experience, featuring acts like The Veronicas and The Wiggles.

Starting on July 17, The Wiggles will play three shows during the day, followed by a performance from The Veronicas in the evening.

The July gig roster also includes Casey Donovan (July 18) and Kate Ceberano (July 23 & 24), along with a bunch of beloved comedians like Arj Barker, Jimeon, Akmal and Lawrence Mooney.

Head to Moshtix to secure tickets.