Because we’re all in need of good shit to look forward to, the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show performers have just been announced and we’re in for a treat as a host of iconique legends are set to take the stage.
Dr. Dre has just announced that he will be headlining the show, and he’ll be joined by Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg.
“I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show,” Dre captioned a photo of the group. “This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!”
“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” said Dr. Dre in a press release.
“I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”
Eminem shared the news on Instagram as well, writing, “Dre day in February. I’m there!” Meanwhile, Blige and Snopp Dogg wrote, “Let’s Go!”
“Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today,” Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing at Pepsi, said in a press release.
“The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a landmark cultural moment, bringing about some of the most iconic performances over the years – from JLo and Shakira to Lady Gaga to The Weeknd – and we are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages.”
Next year, the game will return to a full stadium of fans after this year’s event in Tampa, Florida featured only 25,000 attendees due to the pandemic.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
5 Fully Vaxxed Aussies Will Win A Double Pass To Every Single Stadium / Arena Show In 2022
-
Snoop Dogg Just Announced His First Aussie Tour Since 2014 & The Grass Really Do Be Greener
-
Squeeze Back Into Your Skinny Jeans Bc Kings Of Leon Are Touring Aus For The 1st Time In 10 Yrs
-
The Best Tweets & Memes From The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Show Since You Forgot To Watch It