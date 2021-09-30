Because we’re all in need of good shit to look forward to, the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show performers have just been announced and we’re in for a treat as a host of iconique legends are set to take the stage.

Dr. Dre has just announced that he will be headlining the show, and he’ll be joined by Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg.

“I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show,” Dre captioned a photo of the group. “This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!”

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," said Dr. Dre in a press release. "I'm grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."