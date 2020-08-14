The UK had its first socially-distanced concert this week, where around 2500 Brits were able to actually see live music at a pop up open-air venue in Newcastle. And for all intents and purposes, it doesn’t look too bad. I mean, it’s better than nothing, right?

Popped up in a park in the country’s north, the Virgin Money Unity Arena has created a forced socially-distanced crowd by building a whole heap of raised viewing platforms and allowing a maximum of five (5) punters on each space. Everyone is escorted to their little spot, must hand sanitise on the way in, and gets to watch the show from there.

Look, I’m not against this, to be honest. Getting your own little hoon podium with your own little mini bar fridge and a few mates to boogie with? That’s possibly the ideal concert experience.

Sure you might not be able to crowdsurf or anything, but my deep need for having a boogie at a concert with some friends absolutely surpasses that anyway.

Also being able to sit down at a gig? I’m sorry if this makes me sound one hundred years old but that legitimately seems amazing. I want to sit down at a gig and not have to shove my way through a packed, sweaty crowd just so I can do it.

The socially-distanced concerts over in the UK will be going on from now until mid-September, with performances from the likes of Two Door Cinema Club, Jimmy Carr, The Libertines, and queens from RuPaul‘s Drag Race.

Am I jealous? You bet your sweet ass I am.

So if this is what’s happening in the UK, surely it’s only a matter of time before something that looks similar comes over to Australia, right?

Either that or I’m very happy to go into a two-week quarantine just so I can go to Meredith again.