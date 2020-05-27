Two of Australia’s most famous ski resorts, Thredbo and Mt Buller, have just announced that it will be opening for the coming ski season, pandemic be damned.

On June 22, the slopes are set to be open for skiing and snowboarding, and judging by the weather we’ve had so far, we’re in for a treat.

“We’ve been working hard with government and all our other stakeholders to make sure we can operate in a COVID-safe manner,” Thredbo General Manager Stuart Diver said.

Large gatherings will be banned, including group lessons and school holiday activities, and even chairlifts will run at a limited capacity. But that doesn’t mean you can’t go for a lonsesome, socially-distanced shred.

Great News ???? We’re OPENING for skiing & snowboarding on 22 June for the season ❄️???? Hit the link for a full rundown on everything you need to know surrounding this season and see you up here for some turns ⛷???????? https://t.co/EbLhq9oNRg pic.twitter.com/gtfEjSwKd5 — Thredbo (@ThredboResort) May 27, 2020

Mt Buller General Manager Laurie Blampied added that the season will look very different to what we’re used to, and that’ll also mean less staff due to travel restrictions.

“It is going to be different this winter as we all adapt to the constraints of coronavirus,” he said.

“We will need to limit guest volumes in resort to maintain social distancing, there will be rigid cleaning and sanitisation protocols in place, our international staff will sadly not be travelling to work with us this year, and our local mountain staff numbers will be reduced as well.”

Social distancing measures will be in place, but lining up ski-to-ski should probably do the trick to stay 1.5 metres apart.

Hotham, Perisher and other resorts have not yet announced any concrete dates, but have indicated that they too intend to open for the season.

Catch you on the slopes.