Thanks for signing up!

Now that regional travel in NSW is back on the menu post 1st June, we can all feel the freedom of travelling outside of our city bubble and into the bush. Or the snow, if you’re keen on some snow season action.

Yep, it’s set to be a major snow season for 2020, and that means if you’re a powder fan it’s time to start sussing your cosy chalet rentals asap.

Here are some killer snow season Airbnbs to look into, folks.

Anything with a toasty warm fire is alright by me.

This modern chalet has amazing views of Perisher Valley.

It’s a teeny stroll to shops, cafes and the shuttle bus during snow season from this guy.

Ugh, the things I’d do to curl up in front of that fireplace with a book right now.

The ultra luxe The Eastern has been featured in Vogue, so you know its chic levels are off the charts. The bed features a view of Mount Kosciuszko. Like, uninterrupted. Imagine that in snow season.

Right in the heart of the village, you can walk anywhere from this extremely schmick chalet.

Set in peaceful Jindabyne bushland, this teeny lil’ property doesn’t skimp on lush vibes – it’s got heating/cooling and a fully equipped kitch, too.

I mean, come ON.