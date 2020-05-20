Now that regional travel in NSW is back on the menu post 1st June, we can all feel the freedom of travelling outside of our city bubble and into the bush. Or the snow, if you’re keen on some snow season action.
Yep, it’s set to be a major snow season for 2020, and that means if you’re a powder fan it’s time to start sussing your cosy chalet rentals asap.
Here are some killer snow season Airbnbs to look into, folks.
1. Lodge Chalet 28, Perisher Valley
Anything with a toasty warm fire is alright by me.
2. Chalet 1, Perisher Valley
This modern chalet has amazing views of Perisher Valley.
3. Chill Out, Thredbo
It’s a teeny stroll to shops, cafes and the shuttle bus during snow season from this guy.
4. Mountain Sanctuary, Crackenback
Ugh, the things I’d do to curl up in front of that fireplace with a book right now.
5. The Eastern, Thredbo
The ultra luxe The Eastern has been featured in Vogue, so you know its chic levels are off the charts. The bed features a view of Mount Kosciuszko. Like, uninterrupted. Imagine that in snow season.
6. Apres Vous, Thredbo
Right in the heart of the village, you can walk anywhere from this extremely schmick chalet.
7. Off Grid Tiny House, Moonbah
Set in peaceful Jindabyne bushland, this teeny lil’ property doesn’t skimp on lush vibes – it’s got heating/cooling and a fully equipped kitch, too.
8. Lakefront Snowy Mountain Guest House, Kalkite
I mean, come ON.