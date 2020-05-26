As winter creeps ever closer, those of us down here in Melbourne have reluctantly accepted the yearly dip into The Big Cold so long as the sun makes an appearance when it’s bullshit cold out there. I don’t think we were quite ready for the big preview of the Long Chill that’s seemingly headed our way though, with the whole of Melbourne being absolutely blanketed in thick-ass fog this morning.

And we all know what happens on our feeds when there’s some out-of-the-ordinary weather happening. They. Blow. The. Fuck. Up.

I peeked out of my blinds this morning at 7am to find my street had transformed into some real ‘Silent Hill’ shit, some real ominous and creepy areas. The Melbourne city skyline had disappeared into the fog, hell, the next block over was gone too. And you know what? It absolutely made for some gorgeous photos. Indulge me for a moment, please.

Good to see I’ve woke up to Silent Hill this morning pic.twitter.com/gsgpA5HhSy — ℭ???????????????????????????? (@courtwhip) May 25, 2020

Some real daunting shit, probably shouldn’t be outside in my slippers. I can’t imagine they’d be helpful when Pennywise appears at the end of the street there.

I’m obsessed with living in a big cloud pic.twitter.com/tzzqs1KpnQ — ℭ???????????????????????????? (@courtwhip) May 25, 2020

Hell yeah, love me some FOG.

Across the city and beyond, Melburnians were treated to some great views and some…definitely something.

Looking good!

Oof I can FEEL these photos. And they’re chilly as hell.

I can’t help but feel like some kind of monster is about to climb up over the side of the bridge there. That’s what happens, right?

Even fog can be beautiful, even train tracks can be romantic …. @Melbourne @metrotrains pic.twitter.com/Z1RxUTUD0x — Peta Maree ♥️ ????♥️ (@PetaMareeIs) May 25, 2020

Oh okay, this looks like some kind of romantic scene in a film noir. I love it.

On a more serious note, the Bureau of Meteorology naturally issued Melbourne with a fog warning this morning, advising people to be cautious if they’re out and about in the low-lying cloud. Let me tell you it’s now 10am and I still can’t see the city from my home in the inner north so please, be careful out there.

Also, is it just coincidence that rumours of a new Silent Hill game on the incoming PlayStation 5 have been swirling recently? Spooky.