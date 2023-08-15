Bust Out Your Band Tees Bc Fall Out Boy, Limp Bizkit & A Heap Of Emo Faves Are Coming To Aus

Am I more than you bargained for yet? No? Well, I’m fkn going to be if you catch me in the crowd of the Good Things Festival.



This morning, the lineup for the Good Things Festival dropped and my pop-punk-loving ass went absolutely nuts. The festy will be held over three dates in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, so big apologies to our friends in other states.

Leading the way is my all-time favorite band, Fall Out Boy. While I’m more of a pre-hiatus Fall Out Boy gal myself, they’re coming Down Under for a worldwide tour to promote thier latest album So Much (For) Stardust. But I promise you, this album has truly hit the nostalgic spot, harking back to their pre-hiatus sound in an updated way that makes me want to scream-sing out a car window.



Then, keeping up the vibes that’ll make elder emos cream their pants is Limp Bizkit. Fall Out Boy may be the soundtrack to my high school years, but Limp Bizkit was the soundtrack to my 35-year-old brother’s.



The last time they played in Australia was in 2018 before they released their sixth album Still Sucks. Personally, I’m praying they will play “Behind Blue Eyes” so I can hear the crowd chant “L-I-M-P, say it, discover.”



Next up is one of the biggest surprises on the lineup: Synth-punk band Devo. They’re pop music royalty known for wearing fun plastic hats and telling us to “whip it good.”



They’re coming to Australia as part of their Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years, and have said this will be the last time they’ll be coming Down Under so if you’re a Devo fan, better buy some tix. But honestly, no matter if you’re super familiar with their discography or not, you won’t be able to help but have a fkn excellent time grooving to their zippy lil’ tunes.

But wait, there’s MORE!



The Good Things Festival will also be hosting Prevail, Bullet For My Valentine, Corey Taylor, Pennywise, Spiderbait, Slowly Slowly, Enter Shikari, Behemoth, Sepultura, Taking Back Sunday, and PVRIS.



Plus, Bloom, Boom Crash Opera, Eskimo Joe, Frenzal Rhomb, Hanabie, Jebediah, Luca Brasi, Magnolia Park, Make Them Suffer, Ocean Sleeper, Ocean Sleeper, Royal & The Serpent, Short Stack, Slaughter To Prevail, Stand Atlantic, Tapestry, The Plot In You and While She Sleeps.



READ MORE Alert The Elder Emos Because Paramore Are Coming To Australia In November This Year

Now to the details. Here are the dates:



Friday, December 1 – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Saturday, December 2 – Centennial Park, Sydney

Sunday, December 3 – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane



You can sign up for the early bird pre-sale tickets HERE, which go on sale on Tuesday, August 22 at 10 am AEST.



Or, if you’re more of a general public tickets sale kinda person, tickets go on sale on Thursday, August 24 at 10am AEST HERE.



Okay so set your alarms, buy your black hair dye and I’ll see you in the mosh.



(Image Source: Getty / Jim Dyson, Burak Cingi)