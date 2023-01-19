If you need any indication that the emo revival is marching on in 2023 this is it: Fall Out Boy has announced they’re dropping an album soon and they’ve blessed us with a brand new song that has the vibes of their mid-00s era.

The pop-punk legends unleashed the first taste of their eighth studio album — which is called So Much (For) Stardust — and it’s brimming with the kind of sound they plated up in 2007’s Infinity On High.

Seriously, it’s whipped me back to my teens so fast it’s made the hair stand up on the back of my neck.

Before we get into “Love From The Other Side”, can we just appreciate not only the old codger prosthetics on bassist/narrator Pete Wentz but also the dusty old books on the shelf? It took me a moment but I realised that all the other ancient texts have pun-heavy names based on other 00’s emo bands.

There’s a reason behind the vibe of “Love From The Other Side” and why it sounds like a follow-on from “Thnks Fr Th Mmrs” — it’s produced by the same bloke who worked with Fall Out Boy on some of their best records: Infinity On High and 2005’s absolutely iconic From Under The Cork Tree.

So Much (For) Stardust also has the Chicago band going back to basics when it comes to making a record, producing that classic Fall Out Boy that seems equally cinematic and full of chugging, gritty riffs.

“Technology has made it really easy to make records much more quickly these days. There’s nothing wrong with that, and that spontaneity can be exciting,” singer Patrick Stump said in a release.

“But we wanted to get back to the way we used to work. We wanted to make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided – like someone cooked you a delicate meal.

“I’m not a very proud guy, but I’m pretty proud of this record.”

I won’t lie, if this album can hit the same way that From Under The Cork Tree did for my angsty teen self, I’ll be extremely happy.

So Much (For) Stardust is slated to drop on March 24 so prepare to reignite your latent emo era for another round of mmrs.