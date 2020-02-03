Today, on this fine Monday morning, BTS has gifted the world another comeback trailer. It’s called Outro: Ego, and it’s J-Hope‘s solo track. One word: BOP.

Outro: Ego is pretty much the opposite of the group’s previous comeback trailer, Interlude: Shadow. If you’ve yet to listen to Suga‘s solo track (I doubt it, but what the hell), I understood the song as Suga’s personal conflict with fame. But J-Hope’s track is pure joy. It has cured my Mondayitis.

JOY. PURE JOY.

Honestly, there is so much to take in so I don’t even know where to begin. But the ARMY will have a million things to say on social media, which I assume you’ve all been sussing out already.

Although, I must talk about the picture we copped of baby J-Hope. This tweet just about sums it up.

Unsurprisingly, the trailer’s already sitting on over 8 million views, 2.1 million likes, and about 300,000 comments on YouTube.

This is the group’s third release off their upcoming album, MAP OF THE SOUL: 7. The absolute bop joins Black Swan, which came out last month along with its art film music video, featuring MN Dance Company. It rules.

Last week, the angels performed the song live on TV for the first time on The Late Late Show.

BTS, bless them, have also shared some bts (hehe) pictures from Ego.

Map of the Soul: 7 hits stands February 21. We’re currently in Phase 2 of BTS’ comeback map. Expect a slew of concept photos ahead of the album release, and the tracklist will drop on February 17.