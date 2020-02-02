American actress Lucy Hale has revealed that she once tried to shoot her shot with John Mayer and honestly, who hasn’t?

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, the Pretty Little Liars actress discussed her love of being single, and how she’s now content with her relationship status after years of being afraid of it.

“When I was younger, I was constantly wanting to be with or date someone because I was so deathly afraid of being single or by myself,” Hale told the publication.

“Now, I’m at the point where if I meet someone, they better really elevate my life, because I love being single.”

She also noted that she wished she could “get that time back,” claiming she wasted a lot of her younger years worrying about relationship-related issues that were out of her control.

“I look back and I think of all the minutes and hours I’ve wasted upset over how I looked or something that was out of my control.”

“It feels nice to just not give a fuck about certain things,” she summed it up.

Honestly, she sounded pretty relatable for a while there, but then she started talking about an encounter she had on a dating app that was “so-VIP-it-can’t-be-named,” which is something my basic ass cannot relate to.

Telling Cosmopolitan how she found Mayer on the platform, she discussed how she hoped he’d match her back.

“John Mayer is on there,” she said.

“I pressed yes for him, but I don’t think he pressed yes for me,” she said, saying she didn’t care that he’s renowned for being a little bit of a fuckboy because she’s “so drawn to musical talent.”

Yep, even Lucy Hale has a soft spot for the definite-fuckboy musician type. Next time your best friend tries to tell you about the muso guy she’s trying to turn into boyfriend material, you can simply remind her that it didn’t work when Lucy Hale tried to match with John Mayer and it probably won’t work for her.

Famous people, they’re just like us! Only… on dating apps that are so exclusive and VIP that we can’t even know what they’re called.