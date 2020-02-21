I don’t know if I should be afraid or impressed, but BTS fans have managed to momentarily crash TikTok. How, and I genuinely mean this, do you crash that cursed app?

So here’s what happened: BTS rolled out a 30-second preview of their latest single exclusively on TikTok on Thursday. The tune, On is from their shiny new album Map Of The Soul : 7. The K-pop group also told fans to get involved with the ON Challenge on TikTok as well, which is pretty much a dance challenge to their new track. All very standard areas.

And well, TikTok broke. TikTok, the Content App, momentarily broke.

Fans were stunned. The ARMY aren’t the ARMY for nothing.

BTS: New song preview on tiktok!!

Armys: *crash tiktok*

Probably the people at tiktok right now: pic.twitter.com/SYbGXVYNrc — lindsay⁷ (@listentoagustd_) February 20, 2020

I literally typed #tiktok #crash, and a bunch of BTS related tweets came up. The power.

how do you crash an app like tiktok? i mean what the fuck are we — ⁷ح (@40daesang) February 20, 2020

I’ve been laughing at this tweet for three minutes.

army: *knowing full well we always crash everything* tiktok: *crashes* army: pic.twitter.com/rKK5V74YWQ — ági ⁷ ???? (@street0spirit0) February 20, 2020

DUDE DID TIKTOK CRASH OR DO I NOT JUST KNOW HOW TO USE IT??!? — primrose⁷ (@SOLARlTY) February 20, 2020

Fucking RIP TikTok, welcome to the world of BTS & ARMY and how we crash any server on the planet within seconds xoxo #ONchallenge pic.twitter.com/uHPZ3xgdmS — ????????Kirra ⁷ ???????? BTSxChicago Day 1&2 ✈️ (@BTSMOTS7) February 20, 2020

Map of the Soul : 7 is set to be unleashed today, February 21, 2020.

Our boy Troye Sivan recently revealed that he co-wrote track 10, Louder than bombs.

Not to mention, BTS will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 24 for a special episode. And by special I mean an extended interview on the subway, a performance of a new tune, and a casual tour to New York hot spots including Grand Central Terminal. Fallon will ask questions sent in from fans, so expect some goodies. AND, BTS’ Carpool Karaoke episode with James Corden will air the next day.