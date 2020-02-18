BTS‘ episode of Carpool Karaoke will finally bless the world next week, James Corden revealed overnight. Prepare thyself for what will probably be Corden’s biggest Carpool Karaoke to date. Totally not biased.

The Late Late Show had to do very little to promote the episode. All it did was tweet a photo of the seven bbs and James in the car with #BTSCarpoolFEB25. At the time of writing, the tweet has 300,000 likes. Checks out.

BTS are gearing up for the release of their new album, Map Of The Soul: 7, which will finally be released come February 21. Not long now, my friends. Not long now.

Just yesterday, BTS unleashed the album’s tracklist. It’s a bloody beauty, tell you what. Expect 20 songs, featuring a Sia collaboration. Lovely lad Troye Sivan has also collaborated with BTS on the album, revealing that he co-wrote track 10, Louder than bombs.

Intro : Persona 작은 것들을 위한 시 (Boy With Luv) (Feat. Halsey) Make It Right Jamais Vu Dionysus Interlude : Shadow Black Swan Filter 시차 Louder than bombs ON 욱 (UGH!) 00:00 (Zero O’Clock) Inner Child 친구 Moon Respect We Are Bulletproof : the Eternal Outro : Ego ON (Feat. Sia)

BTS will also appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 24 for a whole special episode. According to Rolling Stone, the boys will do an extended interview, perform a new tune, and visit famous New York spots (including Grand Central Terminal) with Fallon. I just – imagine the bloody crowds.

This won’t be your average interview though, because Fallon’s going to ask BTS questions on a subway. As you do. Said questions were sent in from fans following a call out on Twitter. In no surprise whatsoever, #FallonAsksBTS went absolute boonta on the platform.