Well bloody hell, the angels of BTS have gone and announced a new album after weeks of subtle hints and teasing. It’s called Map of the Soul: 7 (there are already a shit-tonne of theories about the name since it’s not what fans were expecting), and it’s slated for release February 21. Please check on your ARMY friends, they are probably not okay.

BTS shared the sacred news on Twitter – said tweet already has almost 400,000 likes and 160,000 retweets – and the ARMY responded by shooting an innumerable amount of #7isComing tweets into the world.

According to BTS’s Weverse mobile app, literally an app for fans to connect and lose their collective shit together, the album will be available for pre-order come Thursday, January 9. That’s tomorrow.

I expect more news will be announced on the app. Stay tuned.

It’s probably going to be another ginormous year for RM, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V, and I say this because their label Big Hit Entertainment tweeted a poster of BTS with the word “tour”. Like c’mon now. The tweet almost has a million likes.

As the tweet says, “April 2020, stay tuned.”

BTS celebrated the New Year by performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve at Times Square. Even if you’re not a BTS fan, you absolutely would’ve seen the boys trending hours before their performance.

In conclusion: It absolutely baffles me that BTS took a hiatus last year, the group’s first since they debuted in 2013. And now we have a new album incoming! Such is the power of BTS. Such is the power of the ARMY. Don’t question it.