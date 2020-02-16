Our boi Troye Sivan is making strides in music across the globe, having co-penned a bop for internationally beloved boy band BTS.

The ‘Bloom’ singer took to Twitter to announce that he’s worked with the South Korean band on their new album.

“Very happy to have co-written Louder Than Bombs on @BTS_twt’S album! thanks for having me boyyssssss,” he tweeted earlier this morning.

The band’s fourth album is set to drop on February 21 and yesterday they shared the 20-song tracklist.

Along with previously released songs from last year’s Billboard 200 chart-topping Map of the Soul: Persona and previously released Map of the Soul: 7 songs ‘Interlude: Shadow’, ‘Outro: Ego’, and ‘Black Swan’, the album is fronted by single ‘On’, which will be released via both a BTS-only version and one featuring another Aussie, Sia.

The Sia collaboration will be a special digital-only release, and will not be featured on the physical copies of Map of the Soul: 7. According to BTS’ label Big Hit Entertainment, the act reached out to Sia and requested a collab. How sweet.

Sivan and Sia’s appearance follows several other recent high-profile collaborations by BTS, who have worked with the likes of Halsey, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Desiigner, Steve Aoki, Lauv, and Nicki Minaj on a variety of tracks since 2017.

We stan a collab, folks.