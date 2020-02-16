After giving us a little tease of their 2020 vibe at Fire Fight in Sydney, 5 Seconds Of Summer have announced they’ll be coming back home for a solid all-ages tour in November and December. Possibly the most fitting time for the summer lads to return home, really.

And because they are summer boys, all of the big shows will be outdoors, and sees the lads playing a huge show on the Sydney Opera House forecourt. Icons in front of an icon, I simply must respect it.

Kicking off on the Gold Coast in the middle of Schoolies, the No Shame tour will hit Brisbane, Perth, Newcastle, and Melbourne, before that special hometown show in Sydney in front of the Opera House.

The Aussie tour rounds out a massive year for the gang of four from Sydney’s north-west, where they’ll be playing lengthy tours across the US, UK, and Europe, and releasing their fourth studio album along the way.

Their incoming album, Calm, drops on March 27, so there’s more than enough time for you to listen to it top to bottom at least 100 times, and learn every word in deep preparation for the ‘yuge tour later this year. They’ve also just dropped the third single from the album, with a video clip that has them in an entirely leopard-print room lookin’ like a bunch of Baz Luhrmann‘s Montague Boys.

Tickets for the hefty 5 Seconds Of Summer tour go on sale 1pm Friday, February 21, with a sneaky presale happening from 12pm on Feb 19. Check out all the deets for that over on the LiveNation website.

Check out all the dates and venues below, and if their tight set at ANZ Staduim on the weekend is anything to go by, these are gonna be some huge shows.

5 Seconds Of Summer No Shame Australian Tour 2020

Friday, November 27

Home Of The Arts, Gold Coast QLD

ALL AGES

TICKETS

Saturday, November 28

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

ALL AGES

TICKETS

Monday, November 30

HBF Stadium, Perth WA

ALL AGES

TICKETS

Wednesday, December 2

Bar On The Hill, Newcastle NSW

ALL AGES

TICKETS

Friday, December 4

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

ALL AGES

TICKETS

Saturday, December 5

Sydney Opera House Forecourt

ALL AGES

TICKETS