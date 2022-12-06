Cop A Shit Tonne Of Cheap Furniture W/ Lounge Lovers’ 80% Off Clearance Sale In Melb & Syd RN

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been waiting for an absolutely gangbusters sale on homewares and furniture in time to kit out your apartment before your entire family comes over for Christmas to sus out your living quarters (and you have to convince them you don’t just sleep on a mattress on the floor and eat dinner on the couch), have I got some good news for you.

From today (December 6) until next Monday (December 12), Lounge Lovers are wiping some big fucking dollars off their clearance stock before the New Year. We’re talking over two million dollars worth of good quality ex-display, seconds and imperfect furnishings being slashed to less than half their RRP (up to 80% off).

Featuring dining tables from $150, sofas from $600, chairs from $300, and so much more, you’ll wanna get in quick to get your pick of the best stuff, y’all.

Marina White Concrete Coffee Table ($300, usually $799)

All you have to do to score dibs on some neato goods is head down to Lounge Lovers’ clearance centres located at 28 Lyn Parade, Prestons in Greater Western Sydney — a short drive from Casula Mall and off Hoxton Park Road — or on 144 Northcorp Boulevard, Broadmeadows for our Victorians. That way, you can also feel out the goods in person if you’re someone who loves to feel the materials and size in the flesh. The warehouses will open at 9am and close at 5pm.

Now, I bet you’re wondering, “well, before I make the trek, what’s actually on offer?” I’m so glad you asked. Both the Melbourne and Sydney Lounge Lovers furniture Facebook pages are your best bet when it comes to sussing out what’s available across the sale period because they’ve posted a bunch of their goods online.

Holt Live Edge Dining Table ($600, usually $1,999)

This includes their Cuba Woven Leather Bench ($200, usually $499), Aspen Velvet Armchair ($250, usually $699), Marina White Concrete Coffee Table ($300, usually $799), Holt Live Edge Dining Table ($600, usually $1,999) and so much more.

If you are picking up from the Lounge Lovers furniture clearance centre, just a note — this is set up to be a contactless service, so please ensure you are able to carry your items yourself or bring additional help with you. You might also need to bring your own trailer or van, as only limited delivery slots are available for an extra fee.

So, what are you waiting for? Get in the car RN.