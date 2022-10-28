Don’t Tell Marie Kondo But Adairs Is Slicing 40% Off Sitewide If Homeware Shopping Sparks Joy

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s a pretty fkn solid day to be alive, folks — the sun might not be out (here in Melbs anyway) and I may have dropped my bagel down my top at lunch, but I just found out that Adairs is throwing a massive Linen Lovers sale next week, which makes up for all of it.

From bedding and linen to outdoor goodies and furniture, you can fiiiiinally do up that room you’ve been putting off for months (read: years).

Adairs is even going as far as calling it their biggest shopping event of the year, so don’t wait around until Black Friday or Boxing Day — get your shit together now. Especially if you wanna lock down some Christmas pressies early (and on the cheap).

Now, at this point, I know what you’re thinking, just shut up and give us the discount deets already. Well, bestie, I’m glad you asked because you can cop a solid 40% (!!!!) off full-price items and get another 20% off already reduced items.

How’s that for a funky Friday festivity?

How does it work?

First things first, because this is a Linen Lovers exclusive sale event, you’re going to need to be a subscribed member to shop the discounted goodies.

Annoying, I know, but thankfully it only costs $19.95 for a two-year subscription. That works out to be 83 cents a month in the scheme of things, which is a small price to pay for the large discounts you’ll be receiving.

BTW, the membership also scores you up to 10% off on most products year-round, a $20 off welcome voucher, exclusive offers and access to shopping events, free standard shipping and returns, as well as prizes. So, you’ll make up your $20 sign-up fee in no time.

Interested? You can sign up for Adairs Linen Lovers or find more deets here.

When is it?

This sale will go live on Adairs’ online site on Wednesday, November 2 and run until Friday, November 4. The sale will also be accessible in-store on the Thursday and Friday for anyone who likes to sus their homewares in the flesh.

After Friday, the discounts will drop down to 30% off full-priced items and 15% off already reduced ones until Wednesday, November 9. So, save the date in your Google cal, stat.

What can we expect from the sale?

From the looks of things, it’s fair to say we can expect this sale to extend site-wide across all, if not most, full-priced and sale items in Adairs’ bedding, furniture, bathroom, bedroom, home & outdoor range and more.

And because I love nothing more than trawling through every homeware site there ever was looking for room inspo, I took the liberty of sussing some of my top Adairs furniture and bedding picks for y’all.

Adairs Venezia Ivory Arch Mirror, $178.11 (usually $249.99)

Adairs Bedding Home Republic Vintage Washed Linen Check Quilt Cover, $213.74 (usually $299.99)

Adairs Brooklyn Cinnamon Multi Check Hand Towel, $12.34 (usually $24.99)

Adairs Furniture Stockholm Natural Bedhead, $320.61 (usually $449.99)

Adairs Amelia Peach Drinkware, $10.67 (usually $14.99)

Adairs Elora Black & Natural Check Linen Throw, $113.99 (usually $159.99)

Adairs Greenwich Boucle Ivory Cushion, $56.99 (usually $79.99)

Adairs Flinders Rugged Cliff Framed Wall Art, $92.61 (usually $129.99)

Most of them are already reduced but will be slashed further next week. So, at least you know what’s on the table to get your wish list ready.

Happy shopping, ya gremlins.