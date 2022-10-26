Graduate From Yr Plastic Party Trestle Table & Let Lounge Lovers’ Outdoor Sale Pimp Yr Yard

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I walked to the train station this morning (which takes a solid five minutes tops), and by the time I arrived, I was sweating fkn balls — if that’s not a sign summer is well and truly on its way in, I don’t know what is.

You know what that does mean, though? BBQs, picnics and backyard bevvies are back on the rotation, baaaaby. I can already imagine the sweet, sweet taste of Zooper Doopers and potato salad in my gob.

If you’re thinking of having a shindig at your place this year — or you’ve taken on the Chrissy lunch hosting duties — only to realise that your old, crusty plastic trestle table is probably not going to cut it for much longer, let me help you, besties. Our mates over at Lounge Lovers are slicing some major cash (we’re talking up to 50% off) from their outdoor furniture range.

From plush lounge sets to weather-proof dining tables and accent pieces, no matter how much space you’ve got or what personal ~aesthetic~ you’ve got going, I promise there’ll be something in there for you.

For the “tell me you packed up your life and moved to Queensland without telling me” coastal beach shack

If ya love having your home look like a seaside oasis year-round, these light-washed, wooden boho beach tables and chairs will get ya there. All you have to do is finish it with a painting of the beach, a decorative surfboard and some colourful cushions for the complete look.

Amalfi Outdoor Dining Table, $1,499 (usually $1,999)

Ravello Outdoor Dining Table, $1,499 (usually $1,799)

Tovia Mini Side Table, $129 (usually $149)

For the feng shui and minimalism lover who binged Tidying Up with Marie Kondo in one sitting

These all-white, super simple pieces will spark joy — I’m telling ya.

Orbit Dining Chair, $79 (usually $99)

Maui Outdoor Dining Chair, $349 (usually $399)

For anyone who wants the tech billionaire modern contemporary aesthetic

If you’ve ever watched Selling Sunset, all the bazillionaire tech geniuses have the sleekest modern contemporary looks going on in their homes. These pieces will give your home the same vibe — for so much less.

Watson Outdoor Lounge Set, $3,499 (usually $3,999)

Laguna Two-Seat Sofa, $999 (usually $1,199)

For my apartment/share house baddies who are low on space

Hey, just because you don’t have a massive backyard, it doesn’t mean you can’t kit out the little space/balcony you have available to you. Small benches for versatile sitting, laying and serving food are great. The same goes for smaller bar stools and mini lounge settings.

Miller Bench $399 (usually $499)

Watson Lounge Set, $699 (usually $899)

Honcho High Bar Stools, $129 (usually $179)

Want to check out Lounge Lovers’ full spring outdoor furniture sale? Head here.