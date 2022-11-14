Cop Major Savings At Lounge Lovers RN Before Granny Judges Yr Stained Couch At Chrissy Lunch

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I am a fully-fledged Pinterest whore. I’ve spent many an afternoon neatly packaging my entire life down into a million and one differently themed boards.

Is it my OCD? Maybe. Do I consider it my own personal art form? Definitely, but either way, it gives me great joy to plan my very existence down to the minuscule.

And more often than not, it comes in handy for everything. Organising a dinner party? Yep, I’ve got an inspo board for the tablescape. Need a reference pic for a hot pink birthday cake with all the trimmings? Girl, I’ve got you.

The board that gives me the most solace, though? My home interior one. Filled with designs, furniture and decor that I’d love to fill my present and future homes with, this board is basically my virtual shopping wish list if you will.

If you share my Pinterest addict ways, you’ll wanna cop a load of this: our friends over at Lounge Lovers are slinging a buy one, get one half-price furniture sale. So, now’s your chance to make some of your inspo pics a reality for less.

With a personal style that boasts both minimalism with a quirky and fun touch, I’ve gone in and picked everything from this sale that matches my dream home interior, and if you’re picking up what I’m throwing, perhaps it’s worth a cheeky squiz for yourself — you know you want to!

My top picks from Lounge Lovers’ Buy One Get One Half Price sale

Sia Side Table, $599

Quirky and fun, but still very lowkey and versatile throughout the seasons. This side table has my big fat tick of approval.

Oliver Armchair, $799

I dream of having a sunroom or a little corner of my house dedicated to getting lost in a good book while I bask in the warm sunlight. This chair, nestled among a bunch of plants, cushions and a bookshelf, is precisely what I have in mind — chef’s kiss.

Harmony Queen Bed Head, $299

If you’ve seen Flex Mami’s Sweet Digs episode on Refinery29 Australia, you’ll see her house is brimming with fun, colourful pieces that somehow still work together to elevate the space. I imagine this velvety, statement bed head will do just that in any bedroom.

Coco Accent Chair, $999

‘Tis the season for boucle, bitches. And yes, I am obsessed with this trend because it feels timeless and minimalist enough to last a lifetime. Thank me later.

Manhattan Chest Of Drawers, $1,999

That gorgeous green bedhead, this chest of drawers, a cool lamp and a couple of arty posters placed around — I’m in fucking heaven, y’all.

Macaroon Ottoman, $349

This one offers the same concept as the bed head — it’s quirky and cool and will give any room a nice lil’ pop of colour. Think of a combo with pink or navy hues.

Fraser PU Dining Chair, $129 (usually $229)

These beautiful chairs are simple but still scream, “I’ve got character”, so if you’re thinking of investing in pieces for the long term (which is what you should really be thinking about for all these items), they’ll definitely be versatile enough to become staples that transcend throughout all the different eras of your life.

Interested in sussing everything else on offer? Check out Lounge Lovers’ full furniture range here.