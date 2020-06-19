Folks, Kmart has quietly launched a range of cosy homewares for the chilly season online. There’s everything from bean bags to a bloody bamboo bread bin.

Now here’s the thing, not everything is available just yet. But Kmart has listed all the latest arrivals, complete with prices, online.

How good does this bean bag look? I could just melt into this, tell ya what. The tan bean bag will set you back $39, which is not bad at all. No official launch date just yet, but you can add it to your wishlist.

For the same price of 39 bucks, you could also get your hands on this rattan side table. Again, this item isn’t available yet so keep your eyes peeled.

Just as an aside, you can find an entire rattan collection in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and that’s all I can think about at the moment. Thank God it’s Friday.

Next up: a candle holder that would look lovely in my virtual beach house in Animal Crossing. The wood look hurricane holder costs $7, and is currently in the “coming soon” category. Like everything else I have circled in red.

And if you’re in the need of a hallway table, you can grab this one for $39 as well. Again, it’s “coming soon”.

Here’s yet another thing that would look great in my beach house. The tan ottoman could be yours for $29.

Before I move on, the aforementioned bamboo bread bin will set you back 19 bucks. I have no use for a bread bin, but Kmart has the unique ability of making the useless, useful.

I don’t think I’ve ever used a bread bin in my life, and yet.

Anyway, in terms of products you can buy right now, there’s a slew of quilt cover sets available in all sizes, candles, dinner sets, lamps, and some storage units. All in all, there’s about 10 pages of fresh goodies online. You can check it out right HERE.