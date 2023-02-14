These Smart Mugs Are On Sale RN If You’re A Slow Sipper Who Likes Your Coffee Searingly Hot

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I like my coffee the way I like my showers – scalding hot. So when I roll out of bed in the morning and make myself a little caffeinated beveragino, it better feel like I’m drinking hellfire, otherwise, I don’t want it. Ironically, I can be a little bit of a slow sipper. If you’re like me, your mind probably runs a million miles a minute, so you’re often jumping from one thing to another. By the time I go “Hey, what ever happened to my coffee?” I return to a cold cup I unwittingly abandoned after my brain went into overdrive.

I’m not the only one guilty of this. My old housemate used to do the same thing, leaving behind multiple cups of lukewarm tea all day as she pottered around. Naturally, being the shopping enthusiast that I am, I stumbled across these Ember smart mugs.

These cup warmers are what’s known as a temperature control mug, and will keep your drinks as hot as you like ’em for up to two hours. You can connect these nifty gadgets to your phone via an app and heat your coffee to your preferred temperature, whether that’s “comfortable” or “scalding”.

The app even lets you set up temperature presets, so it’ll always remember your preference. But what stands out about the app is that it can even send you notifications to let you know when the temperature is “just right”, which is some mad Goldilocks shit.

I love that I can wander off, answer some emails and then my phone will remind me to go scull my coffee. You don’t have to turn on the notifications though, your Ember smart mug will work perfectly fine without it.

Right now, these Ember smart mug warmers are on sale for up to 25% off, with prices starting from $52.50.

There is one caveat, though. You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this discount. If you don’t have a Prime account RN, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, otherwise it’s $6.99/month.

Here are the best deals on offer.

The best Ember smart mug deals

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

Ember temperature control smart mug 2, from $127.50

This bad boy is available in two sizes – 295mL for a standard cup or 414mL if you need a big mug to start your mornings. You can set its temperature to be anywhere between 50 and 62.5 degrees.

The mug itself can last up to 1.5 hours away from its coaster, which should be more than enough time for you to guzzle down that hot bean juice.

You can grab the 295mL from here or the 414mL here. It’s available in a wide range of colour options, from black and white to a metallic rose gold or copper, but keep in mind that the discount will vary across the different colours.

Ember temperature control cup warmer

Ember temperature control mug, from $142.49.

The main difference between this cup warmer and the previous one is whether you prefer your mugs sans-handle, which will make this cup warmer the perfect opt.

Available in black or a rich copper, this smart mug sits at an ideal size if you’re a slut for a cappucino or a flat white.

You can grab one here in your colour of choice from here.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 Charging Coaster

Ember temperature control charging coaster, $52.50

If you need some additional mug coasters around your house because you like to move from room to room, then grab one of these cup warmers as well.

Not only will they keep your Ember cup charged, but it’ll also let you enjoy a steaming cup of tea for longer.

Shop the Ember temperature control coaster here.

That’s all folks, thank me later! You can suss the full Ember smart mug warmer sale here.