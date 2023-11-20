A TikToker Accidentally Gave Herself Carbon Monoxide Poisoning By Burning Scented Candles

A TikToker has shared how she “accidentally poisoned” herself with scented candles, leaving her hospitalised with carbon monoxide poisoning.

Emy Moore (@emymoore3) posted a three-minute long TikTok about the harrowing incident, and detailed the symptoms she experienced.

It all started when she had five candles burning in her room all day — she suspects for about 10 hours — with the door closed. She then came into the room, blew out the candles and went to bed, only to wake up with a strange feeling.

“I felt like my body dropped… like my body separated, like there was, like, two of me,” she said.

“I started to lose sense of myself… my chest was caved in, my heart rate just kept going and going [up].”

She repeatedly described feeling “crazy” because her experiences were so hard to explain.

Understanding that something was deeply wrong, Emy told her parents she needed to go to the hospital. She said that while she was trying to explain her condition, she kept forgetting what she had said and felt disoriented. At times she felt like she didn’t have a tongue and couldn’t speak.

“I was obnoxiously shaking head to toe… it basically felt like I needed to seize,” she said.

After she told the hospital staff about the candles, everything clicked and they diagnosed her with carbon monoxide poisoning before hooking her up to some oxygen and keeping her overnight until her system cleared itself out.

The comment section on Emy’s video was stunned with the story, with many vowing to be extra careful with their candles.

Others asked why on earth Emy had so many candles burning in one room, with one person writing: “5 candles ? You was doing a ritual 😂 ?”

Emy told the New York Post she had so many candles burning because she liked the “cozy vibe” but assured her fans in the video that she definitely won’t be doing that again.

What are the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning?

Carbon monoxide is a tasteless, odourless, colourless gas which means it’s pretty hard to detect it. Instead, you have to watch out for symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning like the ones Emy experienced, which include:

headaches

nausea and stomach pains

vomiting

dizziness

weakness

fainting

confusion

tiredness

In more serious cases, symptoms can include seizures and a loss of consciousness.

If you suspect you have carbon monoxide poisoning, call the Poisons Information Centre on 13 11 26 or if it’s an emergency, call Triple Zero.