Crime under investigation: Lady Gaga not bathing

Further information: Mother Monster took to Twitter today to discuss the sacrifices required to create her upcoming 6th album. In doing so, Ms Germanotta joked about an encounter with her assistant, in which the aforementioned assistant inquired about her last blessed bathing session. Ms Germanotta disclosed that she didn’t remember.

Exhibit A:

Although Ms Germanotta claims that she is unable to remember her bathing schedule, there is online evidence to suggest that she engaged in a bubble bath in A Star is Born.

Then there was the ‘Bath Haus of Gaga’ in her music video for “Bad Romance”.

Her Instagram flick, dated October 24, is the most recent post involving a bath.

Ms Germanotta even enjoyed a frollic in a pool, a week prior to the above Instagram, on October 18.

Despite these four (4) examples of water submersion spanning back to Bad Romance’s genesis in 2009, subsequently proving that Gaga has bathed at least four (4) times in the past decade (not bad), dedicated stans were simply not having it, interrogating the performer about LG6’s whereabouts.

Please enjoy these savage tweets:

I appreciate your patience at this time, as future documents are gathered and evidence collected regarding Ms Germanotta’s bathing routine and sanitary standards.

Yours sincerely,

Concerned™

