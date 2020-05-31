Lady Gaga and Lisa Wilkinson had ~a moment~ last night during an interview on The Sunday Project, after it turned out the two had both been bullied.

While chatting about the coming of Chromatica, Wilkinson mentioned her experience growing up.

“I know you were badly bullied in high school,” she said.

“I was too, so I can relate to a lot of your lyrics.”

She then asked how the experience has impacted the singer’s work today.

“It stays with you your whole life,” Gaga said.

“I remember things that my bullies said to me in front of other people, and no-one said anything, nobody said to me ‘are you okay, are you fine?’

“In fact if I were to speak up about a bully being mean to me, it would just make it harder at school.

“Being bullied has taught me the importance of spreading kindness in the world, because it’s something we can fix.”

"Being bullied has taught me the importance of spreading kindness in the world" – @ladygaga on self-belief, using her heart and brain to create, bonding with Ariana Grande and Bradley Cooper's unwavering support of her as actress. pic.twitter.com/DWQxPLdqPP — The Project (@theprojecttv) May 31, 2020

Gaga has always had to deal with haters.

Now, the singer who once had a Facebook group made about her called “Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous,” has turned out to become the fourth-highest paid female musician of the last decade.

Since making it big, Gaga has also founded the Born This Way Foundation, a charity for young people which tackles bullying, among other things. When she said “it’s something we can fix,” she meant it.

The interview ended with a cute hug between the two, after they had just opened up about their shitty experiences growing up.

“I love Australia, period,” Gaga said.

Chromatica tour when?