When Lisa Wilkinson interviewed NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on The Sunday Project, there was one question where neither would budge: “Is politics a boys’ club?”

It was something the Premier refused to answer, even going as far as to say she’d never even watched Julia Gillard’s iconic misogyny speech.

“Politics does not have a good reputation, it’s a tough business… is politics a boys’ club?” Wilkinson asked.

Berejiklian’s initial response was diplomatic.

“Many professions have a disproportionate number of women, and I choose not to comment on those matters, I want people to reflect on my performance as the Premier,” she said.

"I used to say to my colleagues, don’t stress unless it’s life and death. Well in the pandemic, it is life and death. I never used to be one to worry about my health, and my mental health, but I do now because I’ve got to make a decision that will affect a lot of people." pic.twitter.com/XT7GyWXOBo — The Project (@theprojecttv) May 17, 2020

Wilkinson then pointed to former Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, who didn’t say too much when she was in government but unleashed on her party’s “toxic misogyny” after she quit politics.

“If you want change to be effected, the time to call it out is when it’s happening and when you can effect change,” Wilkinson said.

Again, Berejiklian wouldn’t buy into it.

“Well I actually disagree with that statement, I think the best way to deal with those stereotypes and deal with those comments is to do a good job,” she said.

“If I do a good job as a premier, people won’t say ‘she’s a good female premier,’ and then the stereotype about what leadership looks like changes.”

But Wilkinson wouldn’t give up that easily. She asked the most obvious question: “Did you watch Julia Gillard’s misogyny speech?”

The Premier replied by saying she hadn’t actually seen possibly the most viral political speech in Australian history.

“I saw commentary of it, I didn’t see the speech. I’m not going to talk about those issues. I respect any woman who stands up and speaks her mind as I do any man who speaks their mind,” she said.

Last week, 2GB host and professional misogynist Alan Jones announced his retirement. In 2017, Jones described a noose being tried around Berejiklian’s neck while she was chatting to him on the air.

“Don’t you think that is a very violent suggestion for a man to make about a woman in the public arena?” Wilkinson asked.

Berejiklian wouldn’t pick a side, even if that side was supposedly her own.

“Nobody actually came out and said that at the time,” she said.

“My point is, I think we need to have complete consistency and call this out at all times and all levels. I think people tend to use gender politics in whichever way for motives which aren’t always pure.”

Despite the stalemate, and despite their differences in opinion, Wilkinson did tell Berejiklian her leadership was “inspiring” at the end of the interview.

“Try and get some sleep,” she added.