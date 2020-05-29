From the moment those strings hit my eardrums in ‘Chromatica I’, I was sold – immediately transported into the the much-anticipated Gaga-verse, a gay land in which Charli XCX is the President of Agriculture, drag queens are essential workers and tops must legally pay for the Ubers (I don’t make the rules, United States of Chromatica does).

What’s undeniable is that every song – every damn one – could stand alone as a single. ‘Sour Candy’ with Blackpink, ‘911’, ‘Enigma’, ‘Sine From Above ‘ featuring Sir Elton John… track-after-track, we’re greeted with bangers that serve us undoubtably exquisite dance-floor pop. Many are calling this her greatest album to date, and I tend to agree. It’s exceptional.

So, without further ado, and in honour of Mother Monster delivering the goods, here are today’s Chromatica-related tweets that immediately sent my ass to gay heaven (although most of them are about ‘Chromatica II’s transition into ‘911’ because…….. girl – that impact).

Have a splendid weekend, filled with Chromatica, RuPaul’s Drag Race finale and more Chromatica. (This is surely the gayest weekend of 2020, and we must act accordingly.)

For a more extensive discussion about Gaga’s greatest album of all time (factual), please feast your eyes on my co-workers’ track-by-track dissertation.

Now, if you’ll excuse, I’m packing for my one-way trip to Chromatica.

