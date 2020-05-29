Thanks for signing up!

From the moment those strings hit my eardrums in ‘Chromatica I’, I was sold – immediately transported into the the much-anticipated Gaga-verse, a gay land in which Charli XCX is the President of Agriculture, drag queens are essential workers and tops must legally pay for the Ubers (I don’t make the rules, United States of Chromatica does).

What’s undeniable is that every song – every damn one – could stand alone as a single. ‘Sour Candy’ with Blackpink, ‘911’, ‘Enigma’, ‘Sine From Above ‘ featuring Sir Elton John… track-after-track, we’re greeted with bangers that serve us undoubtably exquisite dance-floor pop. Many are calling this her greatest album to date, and I tend to agree. It’s exceptional.

So, without further ado, and in honour of Mother Monster delivering the goods, here are today’s Chromatica-related tweets that immediately sent my ass to gay heaven (although most of them are about ‘Chromatica II’s transition into ‘911’ because…….. girl – that impact).

This album… JESUS CHRIST!!!! Gaga didn't lie when she said it was going to make us dance together. #Chromatica pic.twitter.com/gGpLqg1GIE — aure 〄 @ Chromatica (@ororelio) May 29, 2020

.@ladygaga just came in my ear holes #Chromatica — Courtney Act (@courtneyact) May 29, 2020

Lady Gaga could do Symphony No. 5 but Beethoven couldn't do Chromatica I — Twitter Music on Chromatica (@TwitterMusic) May 29, 2020

Sour Candy… that's it. That's the Tweet. — SKITTLES (@Skittles) May 28, 2020

chromatica I, chromatica II and chromatica III pic.twitter.com/LElDgwGmJF — gio ☔️ (@tovxgio) May 29, 2020

I guess this is goodbye my dear sisters from earth #Chromatica pic.twitter.com/uqmVbf4Rhz — rain on me ????️ (@davesquibel) May 29, 2020

I just finished my first listen to the album and I am SO SAD THAT ITS OVER but exited to annoy the shit out my neighborhood now hehehehe #Chromatica pic.twitter.com/gxaty7ciaC — Chaïma Madi Assani (@Amiahc1) May 29, 2020

She said it… her name isn’t Alice #Chromatica pic.twitter.com/IpE63Di9Iw — The only Top in Chromatica (@__stevieee) May 29, 2020

Have a splendid weekend, filled with Chromatica, RuPaul’s Drag Race finale and more Chromatica. (This is surely the gayest weekend of 2020, and we must act accordingly.)

Now, if you’ll excuse, I’m packing for my one-way trip to Chromatica.