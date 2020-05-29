It’s no secret that Lady Gaga and her latest release Chromatica unequivocally had us deceased today… but the following TikTok takes this statement to a whole new level.

User @andresqcastro took to the cybersphere to share the moment a neighbour’s tree nearly feel on him, right as he was about to perform “Rain on Me”.

Here he is about to serve you some gagworthy choreo, one moment:

And here’s a damn tree, the next:

“I practised the dance for about an hour and I was super excited to shoot it in the rain because the song is called ‘Rain on Me’,” Andres said, via Unilad, “and instead of rain I got the neighbour’s branch.”

The ‘Tok itself has amassed over 150k likes in under 24 hours, with punters universally praising Gaga and Ariana for their impact.

“You really took the ‘at least I’m alive’ part serious, huh,” one user commented.

“The tree did a death drop,” another added.

If these two comments made you chortle as much as I did, read the entire comment section – literal hours of Gaga-induced, Pulitzer Prize-winning gold.

Check out the footage below, and tell me that Gaga and Ari didn’t do this on purpose. They need to relax.