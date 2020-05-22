Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have released “Rain On Me”. I repeat, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have released “Rain On Me”. What a Friday night this has turned out to be.

The duo dropped their collaboration this afternoon, causing an intense spike in rates of iso bussy-popping around the globe.

Speak with Paper magazine, Gaga described the collaboration as “a celebration of the tears”.

“I sat with her and we talked about our lives,” she told the publication. “It’s two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do.”

In Zane Lowe’s Apple Music Chromatica interview, spoke about the layered meanings within the song’s lyrics. “This is about an analog of tears being the rain. And you know what it’s also a metaphor for, is the amount of drinking that I was doing to numb myself. I’d rather be dry. I’d rather not be drinking, but I haven’t died yet. I’m still alive. Rain on me. Okay, I’m going to keep on drinking. This song has many layers.”

Following the release of their eagerly anticipated bop, #RainOnMe instantly began trending worldwide, with stans taking to Twitter to rejoice in the union of two pop powerhouses.

Listening to #RainOnMe the first time vs listening to it while reading the lyrics pic.twitter.com/C0FA9iqxaT — ZJ (@zajerel) May 22, 2020

#RainOnMe is #1 in 26 countries including US! Stupid Love and Shallow are both in top 70 on iTunes US.pic.twitter.com/RkStgBqHRO — Child Of Lady Gaga (New account) (@chromaticaa6911) May 22, 2020

Gaga on the phone to Ariana when first discussing #RainOnMe pic.twitter.com/U3ExylBm3Z — Jordan Gunstone⚖️ (@JordanGunstone) May 22, 2020

The video drops tomorrow (FUCK) and it’s shaping up to be very, very Gaga. “[Ariana] was so open to trying things that she hasn’t done before,” she told Zane. “She was like, ‘I’m going to just trust you.’”

Ari mimicked these sentiments in her own interview with Zane on the Apple Music podcast. “The video is so Gaga and so fun,” she hinted. “I was like, ‘I’ve never dressed like this in my life. I’m just having the best time.’”

We now wait with bated breath for the visuals, which will inevitably shut the down the internet yet again.

Check it out below, but be warned – you will feel elated, sad and horny at the same time. Only Gaga can do that.

Gay rights.