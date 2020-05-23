To coincide with the release of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s new song Rain On Me, fan account Gaga Daily has put out an Instagram filter that looks like… well, cum. And as expected, the Little Monsters are low key loving it.

In case you missed it, Ari and Gaga teamed up for a truly iconic collaboration, and to absolutely no surprise, it bloody slapped. As my coworker Alasdair so eloquently put it, “the whole thing is the big, sweaty, horny gay dance party we’ve all been craving in iso.”

Despite the dangerously horny music video, Gaga claims the song is actually a metaphor for something far more serious.

“This is about an analog of tears being the rain. And you know what it’s also a metaphor for, is the amount of drinking that I was doing to numb myself. I’d rather be dry,” Gaga told Vulture.

But after the initial hype over the song itself died down, fans were quick to comment on the NSFW Instagram filter released to celebrate the new song. To put it simply, the filter looks like *checks notes* cum.

To be fair, the filter isn’t an ~official~ Gaga/Grande promotion, but we can’t help but stan the cum filter.

#RainOnMe more like… I won’t say it. ???? seriously though this Instagram filter that @gagadaily made… LMAO pic.twitter.com/J8LydSRmFX — john ❇️ (@IDidSomethngGay) May 21, 2020

Basically, we all look like this:

This how some of y’all look with that #RainOnMe filter pic.twitter.com/gSD3bitfZ2 — E. ALVIN (@e_alvinmusic) May 22, 2020

Some Twitter users suggested that *maybe* Gaga Daily should’ve thought through this filter a little more, but maybe this is exactly what they wanted? ICONIC.

Just feel like we could have thought this Rain On Me filter out for like…. a second longer. pic.twitter.com/vOARX6Ip4J — Ryan Bloomquist (@ryanbloomquist) May 22, 2020

Anyway, now that you’ve seen how accidentally NSFW this filter is, you probably won’t be able to listen to Rain On Me without thinking of a whole different kind of rain.

But in true Little Monster fashion, Gaga fans took it to the next level by sharing photos of them with what looks like actual cum on their faces. We’re not going to insert photos because it’s not *exactly* safe for work, but they do exist and you truly have to admire the dedication.

Whether it was meant to look like cum or not, Gaga Daily’s filter has successfully helped to promote the song more than any non-horny filter ever could’ve. The devil works hard, but Little Monsters work harder.