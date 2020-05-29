In case ya don’t have any gay friends (what a sad life you must lead, btw), allow me to be your adopted gay best friend and give you the tea: Lady Gaga has just released her new album Chromatica.

Aside from the millions of social media posts from Gaga’s loyal legion of fans (otherwise known as Little Monsters), the singer is promoting her album by driving around in a FedEx mail vehicle and handing out copies.

The aforementioned Little Monsters are living up to their moniker by issuing dozens of fake complaints to FedEx on Twitter, complaining about reckless driving and harassment.

The company has responded by apologising to fans on Twitter and I don’t think they’re in on the joke.

FedEx responds to false complaints from @LadyGaga fans accusing the singer of reckless driving and harassment on the job: “Hello, this is Lisa. I’m sorry to hear of this incident.” pic.twitter.com/PJ3MU1B0Xs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 27, 2020

Gaga has yet to respond to the weird-ass backlash.

Ya see guys, this is why we can’t have nice things.