On the very last day of the year, hours before 2020 kicked off, Justin Bieber unleashed the trailer for his new 10-part documentary series. It’s called Justin Bieber: Seasons, and it’s an “intimate look” at the last four years of his life.

Justin Bieber: Seasons will premiere on YouTube at the end of the month. It details his decision to cancel the final shows of his 2017 Purpose tour, his return to the studio as he records his first album since 2015 (his fifth studio album), and his not at all closely-followed marriage to Hailey Bieber née Baldwin. Speaking of which, the doco also includes interviews with the model.

“Maybe by watching this people will kind of get a glimpse into his world,” Hailey says in the trailer.

For those just passing through, Bieber has a new album coming out this year. He also plans to tour North America. It’s going to be a big year for the bloke, hence the repeated use of #2020 and #BIEBER2020.

Speaking of the album, the trailer also features a sneak peak of his new tune Yummy, which will be officially released to the masses come January 3. If you’re especially keen, you can pre-save the song on Spotify and Deezer via this link.

Justin Bieber: Seasons will premiere January 27 on YouTube, with new episodes Mondays and Wednesdays. The episodes will be available to watch on the platform for free, with ads. Or, if you have YouTube Premium, you can get early access to new episodes sans ads.

Bieber choosing YouTube shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering it’s where it all kicked off for him.

“When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences, and moments with my fans,” Bieber said in a presser. “It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey.”

