Yesterday, Michelle Williams, actress, had several big announcements, revealing that she is engaged to director Thomas Kail and expecting a baby. Overnight, Michelle Williams, singer, took to social media to congratulate her.

Legends supporting legends – you love to see it.

It appears that, in the wake of Dawson’s Creek Michelle’s pregnancy announcement, Destiny’s Child Michelle received a whole lot of messages congratulating her. She took to her Instagram story to clear up the confusion, writing:

“A few comments are tricking [sic] in and of course I had to google to see what was goin on! Congrats are certainly in order but for #dawsonscreek #fosseverdon #brokebackmountain #greatestshowman #manchesterbythesea “Michelle’ Ok bye.”

The pair were also confused earlier in the year, when the actress, won an Emmy for Fosse/Verdon, and made a speech calling for equal pay for women. When the speech went viral, many people mistakenly tagged the singer, who wrote:

“How come when y’all are tagging and congratulating a person, do y’all see that I’m black? When you go to my profile, you search for the ‘Michelle Williams,’ I am black. OK? I ain’t mixed with nothing, I ain’t mixed with Persian, Russian, I am black.”

Williams the actress has a 14-year-old daughter, Matilda, from her relationship with Heath Ledger.