The noughties had Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson’s Newlyweds, Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s Britney and Kevin: Chaotic, now introducing the next generation of celeb couples’ reality series: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s The Biebers on Watch.

The recently married couple announced their new reality series on Facebook Watch, promising an “intimate look” into their lives,

In The Biebers on Watch, exclusively on , the celeb couple will bring fans into their home (and marriage) through a series of conversations and hangouts with friends and fam.

It premieres Monday, May 4, at 9 a.m. PT exclusively on Facebook Watch. Episodes can be found on facebook.com/watch and Justin Bieber’s Facebook page (facebook.com/justinbieber).

Together, the Biebers have nearly 240 million followers on its services alone (Justin has over 77 million on Facebook and 134 million on Instagram; Hailey has 26.7 million Instagram followers).

The reality series comes after YouTube original docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons came out earlier this year, focused on the making of Changes, his first new album in over four years. The show set a record as the most-watched YouTube original in its first week of release – which sets a marvellous precedent for their new show.

Justin and Hailey got hitched in September 2018 and then held a wedding celebration a year later.