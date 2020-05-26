Justin Bieber and his missus Hailey Bieber are suing a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon over a TikTok vid that suggests the model has gotten work done, according to TMZ.

The popular surgeon was given a cease and desist notice for a TikTok post, in which he pointed out alleged changes in Hailey’s face – particularly her nose – that he says couldn’t have happened naturally.

In the video, which was a part of his Plastic Surgery Secrets series, the doctor breaks down the evolution of Hailey’s face, comparing a 2011 photo to a more recent 2016 shot.

He tells viewers to “pay special attention to the nose,” before going on to claim it would be “physically impossible” for puberty or anything else to have changed her features that drastically.

Dr. Barrett also suggests Bieber has undergone genioplasty (chin augmentation) and has lip fillers, in addition to having had a few other minor procedures.

Check it out below:

Their legal team say that Dr. Barrett is in the wrong for using the blonde’s “name, image, and likeness” to promote his brand by “spread[ing] false, uncorroborated claims that Mrs. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery.”

They are also accusing Dr. Barrett of copyright infringement for using lyrics to Bieber’s 2015 track ‘Sorry’ in his caption.

The Biebers say his claims amount to “misrepresentation, defamation, slander, false light, violation of rights of publicity, copyright infringement, trademark and service mark infringement.”

They have asked Dr. Barrett to take down the video and issue a public retraction in the next 24 hours.

If neither happen, the Biebers will go forward with the lawsuit.