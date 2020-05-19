Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have responded to allegations from 6ix9ine that their team purchased this week’s Billboard #1.

6ix9ine took to Instagram to air his frustrations at the US charts system, following Billboard’s announcement that Ari and Justin’s “Stuck with U” and 6ix9ine’s “Gooba” had debuted at number 1 and 3 on the Hot 100, respectively. “Gooba” had reportedly been slated to debut atop the charts, before “Stuck with U” received a last-minute spike in sales.

“You’re a lie and corrupt,” 6ix9ine spoke of Billboard. “You got caught cheating and the world will know.” He then alleged that Ari and Justin’s management purchased “30,000 units with 6 credit cards.”

In response to these claims, Ari posted an Instagram of the chart placements, alongside a statement purporting that “sales count for more than streams”, and that both her and Justin’s fans bought the song, fair and square.

“u can not discredit this as hard as u try,” she continued. “to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason…..), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself.”

Justin then jumped in, taking to his Instagram stories to claim that the song’s figures gained last-minute momentum “because we don’t disclose our numbers until the end of the week. That’s called strategy.”

“This is my song with Ariana Grande,” he also noted, “and I’m honoured to work with her to help raise money for a great cause. If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it’s our song.”

In response to Ari’s claim that he should be humble, 6ix9ine then stated – yes, it continues – that he was speaking “for the millions of kids who aren’t as fortunate as” her.

“You say for me to be humble …. I don’t think you know what humble is………. YOU ARE VERY TALENTED AND BEAUTIFUL GOD BLESS YOU. But you will NEVER UNDERSTAND MY PAIN.”

