Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have responded to allegations from 6ix9ine that their team purchased this week’s Billboard #1.
6ix9ine took to Instagram to air his frustrations at the US charts system, following Billboard’s announcement that Ari and Justin’s “Stuck with U” and 6ix9ine’s “Gooba” had debuted at number 1 and 3 on the Hot 100, respectively. “Gooba” had reportedly been slated to debut atop the charts, before “Stuck with U” received a last-minute spike in sales.
“You’re a lie and corrupt,” 6ix9ine spoke of Billboard. “You got caught cheating and the world will know.” He then alleged that Ari and Justin’s management purchased “30,000 units with 6 credit cards.”
In response to these claims, Ari posted an Instagram of the chart placements, alongside a statement purporting that “sales count for more than streams”, and that both her and Justin’s fans bought the song, fair and square.
“u can not discredit this as hard as u try,” she continued. “to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason…..), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself.”
thank u to everybody who supported this song, this cause and made this happen. we love uuuuu so much. ???? there’s so much to celebrate today. ???? however, i would like to say a few things. anyone who knows me or has followed me for a while knows that numbers aren’t the driving force in anything i do. i’m grateful to sing. grateful to have people who want to listen. grateful to even be here at all. i didn’t have a number one for the first five years of my career and it didn’t upset me at all because from the bottom of my heart, music is everything to me. my fans are everything to me. i promise i couldn’t ask for another fucking thing. so with this celebration today, i would like to address a few things which i don’t usually do (i don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far)…my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die motherfuckers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life. not just when they fight for us to win (even when i ask them not to as i did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people i know. sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try. to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason…..), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself. be grateful you’re even here. that people want to listen to u at all. it’s a blessed position to be in. i’ve had a lot of “almost number ones” in my career and i never said a goddamn thing because I FEEL GRATEFUL TO EVEN BE HERE. TO WANT TO BE HEARD AT ALL …. and you should feel that way too. congratulations to all my talented ass peers in the top ten this week. even number 3. ???? and thank u to @billboard for this honor. and thank u to everybody who helped us raise a lot of money for a very important cause this week. love u all a lot.
Justin then jumped in, taking to his Instagram stories to claim that the song’s figures gained last-minute momentum “because we don’t disclose our numbers until the end of the week. That’s called strategy.”
“This is my song with Ariana Grande,” he also noted, “and I’m honoured to work with her to help raise money for a great cause. If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it’s our song.”
In response to Ari’s claim that he should be humble, 6ix9ine then stated – yes, it continues – that he was speaking “for the millions of kids who aren’t as fortunate as” her.
“You say for me to be humble …. I don’t think you know what humble is………. YOU ARE VERY TALENTED AND BEAUTIFUL GOD BLESS YOU. But you will NEVER UNDERSTAND MY PAIN.”
Wowee. I think I need a nap.Image: Getty Images / Kevin Mazur; Instagram @6ix9ine