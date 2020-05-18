Justin Bieber has opened up about things he wishes he could change during a Q&A session with fans over the weekend.

Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, candidly got chatting to fans during an episode of their new Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch. It follows Bieber’s successful YouTube Original series, Justin Bieber: Seasons.

During the Q&A session, one fan asked Bieber if he would change anything about his past.

“Probably a lot of things I would change,” Bieber said. “I don’t regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things. If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage.”

“I know that sounds crazy,” he continued. “Sex can be kind of confusing when you’re being sexually active with anybody.”

Baldwin said she understood her husband’s perspective, but felt differently.

“I don’t know if I’d say the same, but we had different experiences with everything, [we had] different journeys” she said. “I do agree with the fact that being physical with someone can make things more confusing.”

Bieber added that he didn’t think what he said was “too much information”, because maybe his words might help someone out there.

Following the Q&A session, Bieber posted a sweet tribute to his wife.

“Dear Hailey, as I lay here, you asleep next to me, I think to myself how did I get so blessed. You’re humility, joy and desire to grow blows me away. I am honoured to be your husband. I promise to love you all the days of our lives.”

The couple got engaged in the Bahamas back in July of 2018 and married just two months later in a courthouse ceremony in New York. They later celebrated their marriage again in front of friends and family in September of 2019.